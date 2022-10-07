Anthony Martial will be assessed by Manchester United after suffering yet another setback in his injury-hit start to the season.The 26-year-old was substituted after half an hour of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton, with his replacement Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to score what proved to be the winning goal.Martial had appeared to be struggling with his hip during the warm-up at Goodison Park but started regardless and proceeded to set up Antony for United's first goal.The France international could not continue, however, and was forced off having already spent time on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries this season.Erik...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO