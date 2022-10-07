Read full article on original website
Related
Romeo Beckham Having Tryouts At Premier League Club Brentford
Beckham played 20 games for Inter Miami II in the 2022 MLS Next Pro season, scoring two goals.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Premier League
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
Expected to challenge for promotion, the Baggies are down in the bottom three with just one win from 13 games
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS・
Manchester United to assess Anthony Martial’s latest injury setback
Anthony Martial will be assessed by Manchester United after suffering yet another setback in his injury-hit start to the season.The 26-year-old was substituted after half an hour of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton, with his replacement Cristiano Ronaldo coming on to score what proved to be the winning goal.Martial had appeared to be struggling with his hip during the warm-up at Goodison Park but started regardless and proceeded to set up Antony for United's first goal.The France international could not continue, however, and was forced off having already spent time on the sidelines with hamstring and Achilles injuries this season.Erik...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days
There are a number of players at Manchester United who's contracts are set to expire next summer. However United have options to extend. Many players have staked their claim to earn a new contract. Among the senior names there are a number of youth talents in the final parts of their deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everton vs Man Utd confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Everton will look to extend their recent unbeaten run when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.The Toffees are six without defeat in the top flight, plus a League Cup match in the middle of that run, and their much-improved defensive resilience has seen them move into the congested mid-table, just two points off United who are in sixth.Follow Everton vs Man Utd LIVEErik ten Hag’s side picked up a Europa League victory in midweek but it’s on domestic terms they need an improvement, following their drubbing by rivals Man City a week ago.United could move into...
Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
Yardbarker
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Yardbarker
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has spoken following Manchester United’s away win against Everton.
BBC
Bullying: Nearly 10% of footballers in the Premier League and English Football League have suffered bullying - survey
Nearly 10% of Premier League and EFL players said they had experienced bullying during their careers, according to a survey from the Professional Footballers' Association. In addition, almost 5% had suicidal thoughts. The data highlights the social and mental health challenges players face. "These are stark figures that illustrate how...
Ex-Manchester United Star: Fred Should Play Over Bruno Fernandes
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has praised Fred for his quality and professionalism, saying he should play over Bruno Fernandes.
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: Recently-retired John Mikel Obi reflects on his career
Recently-retired star John Mikel Obi reflects on his club and international career in the latest episode of BBC Sport Africa. At club level, he won the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and four FA Cups in an 11-year spell with Chelsea. Internationally, he lifted the...
Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash
NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom after eight-game winless run
West Bromwich Albion have parted company with manager Steve Bruce after an eight-game winless Sky Bet Championship run left them sitting inside the relegation zone.The 61-year-old has left the Baggies after a little more than eight months at the helm with staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and son Alex Bruce also heading for the Hawthorns exit.A statement on the club’s official website said: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with manager Steve Bruce.“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce...
BBC
Huddersfield Town 2-0 Hull City: Terriers earn welcome win against fellow strugglers
Mark Fotheringham marked his first home game in charge of Huddersfield Town with a first win as they beat fellow strugglers Hull City. Lewie Coyle headed Etienne Camara's cross past his own goalkeeper to put the Terriers ahead before Ryan Longman missed a great chance to equalise in first-half stoppage time.
Palace rallies to beat Leeds after Aaronson showcases skills
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from a goal down in the Premier League to win 2-1 at home to Leeds, which went ahead Sunday after Brenden Aaronson showcased the dribbling skills that are making him an exciting addition to the U.S. team for the upcoming World Cup. Aaronson...
Comments / 0