Read full article on original website
Related
Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Youths become ill from drug-tainted candy
A Ouachita Parish youth was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly giving presumed drug-tainted candy to three children at school. Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to East Ouachita Middle School northeast of Monroe Thursday regarding three youths who had become ill and were undergoing medical care. Deputies learned all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Community members of Union Parish come together to spread awareness on domestic violence
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and members of the Union Parish community came together to spread awareness. A Candlelight Vigil was held by the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team based in Farmerville. They paid tribute to those who lost their lives to domestic violence. Candles were lit as the names […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
myarklamiss.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed for the rest of the day; potential gas leak in area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center closed due to a potential gas leak in the area. According to reports, Monroe Fire is on the scene to determine if there is a gas leak and its source.
Morehouse General Hospital to host “Pretty in Pink” tea on October 13th
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Morehouse General Hospital is hosting a Pretty in Pink Tea in honor of breast cancer fighters and survivors. The tea will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 PM at the Bastrop Visitors Center at 124 Washington St. in Bastrop, La. There will be tea and refreshments, and […]
KNOE TV8
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove loses second straight game to Haynesville, Franklin Parish breezes by Grant, Union runs over North Webster, Richwood shuts out Lincoln Prep
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove loses second straight game as Haynesville beats the Tigers 28 to 21. Franklin Parish gets back in the win column, beating Grant, 42-20. Union runs over North Webster, 55 to 17. Richwood has a happy Homecoming as they shut out Lincoln Prep, 48-0.
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge to host the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration on October 15th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration will take place at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge located at 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe, La. The event will contain the following: Nature walk at 9 AM 25th-anniversary commemoration at 11 AM Tree planting Turning of the […]
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
Comments / 0