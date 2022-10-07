ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Ruston shooting

A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Youths become ill from drug-tainted candy

A Ouachita Parish youth was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly giving presumed drug-tainted candy to three children at school. Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to East Ouachita Middle School northeast of Monroe Thursday regarding three youths who had become ill and were undergoing medical care. Deputies learned all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Ouachita Parish, LA
Education
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Methamphetamine#Highschool#Sterlington High School
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run

UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
WINNSBORO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe sets Halloween celebration time, offers tips to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has announced that the city will be observing Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The city has released a list of suggestions for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge to host the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration on October 15th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration will take place at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge located at 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe, La. The event will contain the following: Nature walk at 9 AM 25th-anniversary commemoration at 11 AM Tree planting Turning of the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy