ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 2

Related
racer.com

F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track

Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
AFP

Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title

Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Verstappen beats Leclerc to Japan pole but faces stewards inquiry

Max Verstappen has put himself in the perfect position to claim his second world championship on Sunday by beating Charles Leclerc to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix. But the Dutchman is sweating on a post-session stewards investigation into a bizarre incident with Lando Norris during the top-10 shootout.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
SkySports

Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding

F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Pierre Gasly says tractor on track at Japanese Grand Prix could have killed him

Pierre Gasly claimed he could have “killed” himself after a near-miss with a tractor after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix had been red flagged.With the race at Suzuka starting under heavy rain, Gasly had collected an advertising barrier and pitted at the end of lap one as a safety car was deployed to allow Carlos Sainz’s stricken Ferrari to be cleared away following a crash.The race was then delayed as conditions worsened, but as Gasly attempted to catch the other drivers, he passed a recovery vehicle that had been sent out without the knowledge of the drivers.“I could...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan

Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Alpine cleared Gasly's signing with Ocon first - Szafnauer

Alpine checked Pierre Gasly’s arrival would not be disruptive for Esteban Ocon before creating the all-French pairing for 2023, team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed. Gasly and Ocon raced together as juniors but have had a challenging personal relationship in the years since, leading to uncertainty over whether Alpine would pair them together when looking for a replacement for Fernando Alonso. With Gasly now confirmed on a multi-year deal, Szafnauer says he did speak with Ocon about the potential of them becoming team-mates.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher

Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year

SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023

Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy