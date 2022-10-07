Pierre Gasly claimed he could have “killed” himself after a near-miss with a tractor after the start of the Japanese Grand Prix had been red flagged.With the race at Suzuka starting under heavy rain, Gasly had collected an advertising barrier and pitted at the end of lap one as a safety car was deployed to allow Carlos Sainz’s stricken Ferrari to be cleared away following a crash.The race was then delayed as conditions worsened, but as Gasly attempted to catch the other drivers, he passed a recovery vehicle that had been sent out without the knowledge of the drivers.“I could...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO