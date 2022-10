Amazon said Monday it plans to spend €1 billion, or $972 million, on electric vehicles for its European fleet. The investment would increase the company's fleet to at least 10,000 electric delivery vans by 2025, up from the 3,000 it already operates, and more than 1,500 long-haul electric trucks. It is part of Amazon's goal to produce net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO