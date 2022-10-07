Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
WFMJ.com
OHSP: Pennsylvania man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it was around 6:30 p.m. when 29-year-old Tyler Long drove his motorcycle left of center near Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road and Unity Road. Troopers say Long went into...
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
One man dead after structure fire in Cleveland
One man is dead after a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to Cleveland Fire.
12-year-old killed in funeral procession cause of death revealed
Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
6-year-old dies from injuries in funeral procession crash
Akron police say the 6-year-old child involved in the crash on South Arlington Street during a Thursday funeral procession has died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Man dies trying to put out a fire inside his home, woman injured CLE FD says
One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Lt. Michael Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Lorain
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
WTRF
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
whbc.com
Another Shooting in Canton – 23-year old is Seriously Injured
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 15th Street NW Wednesday night. Officers say they found the victim in the carport yard area of the apartment buidling. 23-year old Jadean Weatherford had suffered from several gunshot wounds to the lower body. The Canton Fire Department transported him to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Man killed in Indiana County crash
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
actionnews5.com
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was severely burned as he tried to shield his 4-year-old brother from flames when their mother’s car caught fire in a parking lot. Lesha Newson left her two sons in the car when she went into a store to pick...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
Man accused of raping child over several years
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of raping a child.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0