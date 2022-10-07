ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

OHSP: Pennsylvania man dead following motorcycle crash

Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it was around 6:30 p.m. when 29-year-old Tyler Long drove his motorcycle left of center near Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road and Unity Road. Troopers say Long went into...
ENON VALLEY, PA
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

12-year-old killed in funeral procession cause of death revealed

Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning. A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
WTRF

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Another Shooting in Canton – 23-year old is Seriously Injured

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 15th Street NW Wednesday night. Officers say they found the victim in the carport yard area of the apartment buidling. 23-year old Jadean Weatherford had suffered from several gunshot wounds to the lower body. The Canton Fire Department transported him to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in Indiana County crash

SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
