ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game on with an Exclusive Deal on Xbox Live Gold Ahead of Prime Day

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CixqV_0iQDibNr00

In a perfect world, we could all get paid to perform our hobbies . For gamers, that's practically true. And if you love video games and have an entrepreneurial spirit, why not try creating your own games? During our Deal Days promotion running now through October 12th, we've got an exclusive offer on a bundle that's curated just for gamers.

The 2023 Ultimate Xbox Game Developer Bundle is highlighted by a three-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold , the ultimate experience for Xbox gamers. Xbox Live Gold gives you access to the most exciting social entertainment network for Xbox One and Xbox 360. Play advanced multiplayer games, jump into online play, find new friends to play with, and much more on a network powered by more than 300,000 servers. Xbox Live's cloud-hosted multiplayer helps eliminate lag and cheating, giving you an incredible gaming experience.

In addition to letting you play online, Xbox Live Gold also entitles you to two to four free games every month, as well as discounts of up to 75 percent off in the Xbox Store. Want to get Xbox One games on the cheap? Xbox Live Gold is your ticket.

This bundle is about more than just playing, though. You'll also get eight courses from Zenva Academy (4.4/5-star instructor rating) on building games in Unreal Engine, one of the world's most popular and powerful gaming engines. You'll start with the basics, installing and navigating Unreal Engine, moving objects, dealing with light and physics, creating game logic with visual scripting, and more. As you progress, you'll practice by building real games from scratch, including an RPG, an arcade game, a platformer game, and more.

Game more and build more games. During Deal Days ending October 12th, you can get the Xbox Game Developer Bundle for just $19.99 — less than the cost of Xbox Live Gold alone and a price you won't find anywhere else.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 3

Related
knowtechie.com

Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022

October is here and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Unfortunately, the haul looks a bit disappointing, as Xbox no longer adds two Xbox 360 classics to the deal. So that leaves us with two Xbox One titles...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of PS4, PS5 Release

God of War Ragnarok suffered just one delay back in mid-2021, but now, the game has officially gone gold ahead of its release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. That means that it's now on the fast track to launch on November 9th and should experience no more delays between now and then. PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio and individuals who worked on the game celebrated the announcement this week by thanking all those who contributed as well as the fans who supported the project.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Gamers#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox One#Video Game#Xbox 360#Xbox Live
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

The best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch

Games include algorithms to detect and apply the best settings for your hardware when you first launch them. These automatic adjustments usually prioritize visual quality over performance, which competitive players may disagree with. While Overwatch 2 players on consoles have limited settings to tinker with, PC players can mess around...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function

Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox may have just stealthily revealed its Game Pass streaming stick

Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed the design of Xbox’s upcoming cloud-focused game-streaming device in a tweet celebrating Fallout’s 25th anniversary. In the tweet, Spencer congratulates Bethesda and its Fallout team for hitting this milestone and included a picture of his shelf that contains some Fallout merch. Spencer’s followers quickly spotted a small, never-before-seen Xbox device on the top shelf underneath the large sword. It is believed that this small piece of technology is the Keystone, a Microsoft-produced game-streaming device made for cloud gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation Plus freebie slammed as 'one of the worst games ever made'

A surprise bonus free game for select PlayStation Plus users has been slammed as "one of the worst games ever made" by some subscribers. Towards the end of September, it was announced that the PlayStation Plus Essential tier would be getting Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for October. That's a pretty great lineup, and one subscribers have been largely pleased with.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chivalry 2 - Game Pass and Reinforced Update Trailer

Check out the latest brutal trailer for Chivalry 2, available now on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. The Chivalry 2: Reinforced content update brings the new Hippodrome map, new katars weapon, and more to the multiplayer medieval slasher game. The update is available now for all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Catan Is Coming to Consoles

A new version of Catan is officially coming to consoles, with a PlayStation and Xbox version of the classic board game announced for 2023. Revealed on its official website, Catan will include up to four-player gameplay either locally or online, alongside a single player mode where different AI opponents try and conquer the island for themselves. When playing with friends in the same room, each player uses their smartphone as a controller to keep their resources hidden.
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy