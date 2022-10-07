Four arrested on long list of child sexual abuse charges

A group of four people are charged with the criminal abuse of four Upstate children. One of them is in the hospital, said to be a victim of torture. The case stems from a September 2nd Department of Social Services request for Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office help investigating reports of child abuse, at a home on Wasp Nest Road in Wellford.

Four children were placed into emergency protective care. One of them suffering extensive bruising was sent to the hospital over concerns about possible internal bleeding. Doctors say he met the forensic diagnosis of child torture.

25 year old Ian Tatro Photo credit SCSO

Four people -- 25-year-old Ian Tatro, said to be the children's father, stepmother, 24-year-old Tenika Draper, Trina Rae Draper, the step-grandmother and Ryan Dezotelle, a step-uncle -- face arraignment later today on a total of 46 criminal warrants. Charges include obstruction of an investigation, unlawful neglect and cruelty to children.

47 year old Trina Draper Photo credit SCSO