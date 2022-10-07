ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton firefighter resigns from post, pleads guilty to assault, trespass

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7F3b_0iQDiJgt00

CANTON − A Canton firefighter charged with burglary and assault after a confrontation with a coworker in June has pleaded guilty to assault and a lesser charge of trespass.

Victoria L. Carafelli, 27, climbed through a window in the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard NW to enter the home of another Canton firefighter, according to court records. She then struck the 32-year-old woman multiple times in the face, causing injuries that were treated at a local hospital.

Carafelli was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond and house arrest. She pleaded not guilty in August to charges of burglary, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

More: Court coverageCortez Watson gets 23 years to life for June murder

The burglary charge was amended Wednesday to "trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present," a fourth-degree felony. Carafelli pleaded guilty the same day to the trespass and assault charges and informed the court that she'd been referred to the Stark County Honor Court's diversion track.

Carafelli's attorney, Samuel Ferruccio, said she apologized for her actions and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1. He declined to make any further comments at this time.

Carafelli was hired by the Canton Fire Department in March 2019 and received the Stark County Firefighters Association's "Paramedic of the Year" award in May. The city placed Carafelli on paid administrative leave after she was arrested, and she resigned on Sept. 20, according to Safety Director Andrea Perry.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespass#Murder#Fire#Violent Crime#Washington Boulevard Nw
cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH
WDBO

Fatal crash, gunfire interrupt teenager's funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio — (AP) — At least two cars crashed during a funeral procession for a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring his 6-year-old brother, police in Ohio said. Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash, wounding at least...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man accused of yelling racial slur, punching woman enters plea

A man facing assault charges after being accused of punching a Black woman and using a racial slur toward her pleaded no contest in the city court Wednesday. Andrew Walls, 27, of Kent, can be seen on video yelling racial slurs and punching Cameron Morgan, a 23-year-old Black woman, in the face and assaulting a second person outside a bar in Akron's Highland Square on Feb. 28.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy