Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club. Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
Bakersfield Now
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch now open in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch is now open for the fall season. The pumpkin patch is located at 10747 Taft Highway. It will be open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On October 31st, it will...
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
Three injured in shooting in backyard of Orosi home
Investigators say they are searching for at least one shooter but it's unclear if any more were involved.
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials. The home is operated by Victory Outreach […]
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Fiery Crash into Tree, Suspect Injured
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV involved in a police pursuit ended the chase when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, injuring the suspect early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers attempted to catch up to a GMC Yukon running multiple red lights when the...
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
15 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year. Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021. Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are […]
