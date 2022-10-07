ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club.     Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch now open in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch is now open for the fall season. The pumpkin patch is located at 10747 Taft Highway. It will be open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On October 31st, it will...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi Apple Festival features old favorites and new events

Organizer Linda Carhart said there is a huge increase in the number of vendors participating in this year’s Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. With 103 booths, you’ll find everything from clothing, candles, candy, toys, handcrafted items, jewelry, gift items, trinkets, food, drinks, apple pies...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Search underway for missing Taft man

A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning. Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition. He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Halloween decorations creep up on Porterville homes

PORTERVILLE – The city of Porterville invites the community to transform their homes into spooky neighborhood sights for a Halloween contest. The city’s parks and leisure services department is hosting their annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest for the third year in a row. The contest started in 2020 as a way to provide residents with a community activity during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now that the shutdown is over, community interest still holds strong. Residents have started decorating their homes for this year’s contest, hoping to win a money prize in either a Judge’s Choice or a People’s Choice category.
PORTERVILLE, CA
#National Night Out#Kcso
thesungazette.com

Man killed in Woodville shooting

According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
WOODVILLE, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials. The home is operated by Victory Outreach […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

15 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year. Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021. Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

