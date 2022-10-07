ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams Is A High-Fashion Goddess On The Cover Of ‘Glamour’ Magazine

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QatbA_0iQDhuwd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEswo_0iQDhuwd00

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Venus Williams in is her fashion bag, and we’re here for it. The tennis phenomenon and style enthusiast graced the cover of Glamour UK’s October digital issue, and she looks radiant. Clad in a red Louis Vuitton top, a pink tulle Christian Siriano skirt, and extravagant Alexis Bittar earrings, our girl proves that she can serve looks AND tennis balls.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

In the interview, the undeniable talent dives into the power of authenticity. She didn’t always recognize that she and her sister were different, but when they decided to lean into those differences and remain true to themselves, it led them down the road to success.

“At the time, I didn’t know that I was different and now I realise how very different I was,” Venus recalls today. “But difference is what makes the world beautiful – and I think people really can see that now, in terms of what Serena and I have accomplished in the sport, and how it’s elevated tennis, sport or even the world. So different is the only way to go.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

Glamour posted more shots of Williams from the stunning shoot to their Instagram account. In a beauty shot captured by Chrisean Rose, we can’t help but focus on the exquisite bone structure, glowing melanin, full eyebrows, and pouty lips that contribute to her striking face. While you can’t deny her beauty, the Eleven by Venus founder didn’t feel the world saw her the way she saw herself.

“ I don’t think I was always considered beautiful, but it didn’t matter because what mattered was what I thought of myself. And also, I got to let my racket do the talking,” Williams said.

You can read the rest of the interview here . In the meantime, are you loving her cover shot?

DON’T MISS…

Venus And Serena Serve A Sisterly Slay At Their Friend’s Wedding

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On Zendaya And Venus Williams’ Oscars Hairstyles

Venus And Serena Williams Give Us Fashion Envy At The Producers Guild Awards

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Zendaya
Majic 107.5/97.5

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glamour#Wedding#British
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Showed Off Her Ridiculously Toned Legs In A Skimpy, Glittering Mini Skirt On Instagram

Dua Lipa continued to show off her insanely enviable body and equally impressive style prowess in a ten-image carousel that she shared to her Instagram account on September 13th, ahead of the first of her two highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And the teeny tiny glitter skirt that she wore in the first picture (and again in a few others within the same carousel) commanded most of the attention, not only because of how blinding the sequins were, but because of how it showed off Dua’s endlessly long and toned legs!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover

Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread. On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy