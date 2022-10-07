Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina Andras
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights
SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently
After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Florida Department Of Transportation Sued After Man Falls Five Feet Down Into Manhole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has been sued over alleged negligence regarding the maintenance and repair of a manhole cover. Antonio Chris McHenry, 22 of St. Petersburg, filed suit against the Department on October 6 over a pedestrian accident that occurred
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
thegabber.com
Friday Night Lights: Green Devils Dominate Seminole
After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other. The only...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
wild941.com
Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank
Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cltampa.com
On its 25th anniversary, 'Tampa Triangle' author shares the area's best conspiracy theories and urban legends
The year is 1997. Tony Dungy is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Clinton is president, and millions of Americans tune into popular paranormal shows like "The X-Files" and "Beyond Belief." This is also the year that local author Captain Bill Miller published his hit book on conspiracy theories and urban legends, “The Tampa Triangle: Dead Zone”.
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
thegabber.com
Decomposed Body Found in St. Pete’s Dell Holmes Park
A decomposed body was found Oct. 6 at Dell Homes Park near Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg. St. Pete police said the body was found in “heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public,” according to a release. “Due to the condition of the...
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Comments / 0