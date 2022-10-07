ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
SEMINOLE, FL
fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at 'National Strategies PR'

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts

October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Friday Night Lights: Green Devils Dominate Seminole

After a few weeks of rain-soaked games and an entire week’s schedule altered completely by Hurricane Ian, the dawn of October meant a return to Friday night football in good weather with local teams hitting the field literally from one side of the state to the other. The only...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank

Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

On its 25th anniversary, 'Tampa Triangle' author shares the area's best conspiracy theories and urban legends

The year is 1997. Tony Dungy is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Clinton is president, and millions of Americans tune into popular paranormal shows like "The X-Files" and "Beyond Belief." This is also the year that local author Captain Bill Miller published his hit book on conspiracy theories and urban legends, “The Tampa Triangle: Dead Zone”.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Decomposed Body Found in St. Pete's Dell Holmes Park

A decomposed body was found Oct. 6 at Dell Homes Park near Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg. St. Pete police said the body was found in “heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public,” according to a release. “Due to the condition of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county's evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

