ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

White House announces President Biden will return to Oregon next week

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztVLy_0iQDhJj600

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a surprise for many, the White House announced President Biden plans to head to Oregon in a week for the second time in six months.

They say he’ll be here Friday and Saturday but have yet to announce the reason for his trip or really many details at all.

While waiting on the details of his visit, it’s hard to ignore this is coming at a time when some Republicans are ahead in the polls in some key local races.

Reed College Political Science Professor Chris Koski told KOIN 6 News he thinks the timing of President Biden’s trip to Oregon shows his administration is clearly concerned about congressional races in Oregon and the third district of Washington.

He says he’s probably keeping an eye on the governor’s race here as well and says he thinks President Biden might want to use this time to talk about his recent federal marijuana pardons and public policy that Oregonians favor like the inflation reduction act.

“I think the timing of the trip with regards to political fortunes of some of the democratic candidates in the state makes a little bit of sense to me because the members of the Republican party have been salivating at the prospect of a Republican governor sitting in a deep blue state, this state has some national importance,” said Koski.

When asked if he thinks the president could be going as far as to view Oregon and Washington as battleground states he says he doesn’t think we will be swing states for the presidency and this is about midterms.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the White House for more information but has not heard back yet.

Comments / 170

Super Sarge
2d ago

If he’s coming here don’t waste money polishing a turd. Have the houseless campers greet him and Jack the wheels off Air Force 1….

Reply(4)
62
Db
2d ago

I want him to go away I don’t want him to come to Oregon he’s nothing but a piece of S…………… Of a president… He’s not welcome in my neighborhood he’s not welcome in my state I wish he go home and find all the illegals he let into the country in his backyard. He’s not my president

Reply(4)
37
Luke Coplen
2d ago

he is worried Oregon might have a change of colors soon and he should be worried because a republican for Oregon governor will get my vote and I know many many many more who are going the same way!!! VOTE RED OREGON

Reply(1)
23
Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ne White House#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Koin Rrb#The White House#Oregonians#Democratic#The Republican Party
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor

Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy