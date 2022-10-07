ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect

Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
DALLAS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Bleacher Report

Dyami Brown, Khalil Shakir's Updated Fantasy Stock Ahead of Week 6 Waiver Wire

On Sunday, you couldn't spell dynamic without Dyami. The Washington Commanders receiver absolutely went off, catching two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving fantasy players to wonder if he should be a waiver-wire priority this upcoming week. And the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade Before the Deadline

We might only be five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but it already feels like some teams are desperately in need of a jolt. For some, that spark might come from getting healthy. But for others, it might mean making a move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results

Winning on the field will always be the highest priority for teams, but several fanbases will soon be spending extra time on the 2023 NFL draft. On the bright side, Week 5 is the moment the Houston Texans finally won a game. But as the Texans escaped the very bottom of the standings, four teams suffered another loss, fell to a league-worst 1-4 and drifted ever-closer to a potential top-10 pick in next April's draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy