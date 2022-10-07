Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Dak Prescott 'New' Plan to Play at Eagles? Has Injured Cowboys QB Goal Changed?
We've been reporting for a month that the Eagles in NFL Week 6 was a realistic target date for Dak Prescott's thumb to allow him to once again grab the Dallas Cowboys reins.
Look: Jerry Jones Had A Special Guest In His Suite
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest in his owner's suite in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, in a contest that felt more like a home game than a road game for the NFC East franchise. Thousands of Dallas fans descended upon SoFi Stadium to root for America's Team on Sunday.
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0
The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'
Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.
Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Rashaad Penny Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny had to leave Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a left leg injury. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he suffered a fractured tibia and may require surgery. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX. During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
Dyami Brown, Khalil Shakir's Updated Fantasy Stock Ahead of Week 6 Waiver Wire
On Sunday, you couldn't spell dynamic without Dyami. The Washington Commanders receiver absolutely went off, catching two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving fantasy players to wonder if he should be a waiver-wire priority this upcoming week. And the...
Alabama QB Bryce Young Doesn't Start vs. Texas A&M Despite Pregame Announcement
Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young did not start Saturday's game against Texas A&M despite being announced as the team's starter inside Bryant-Denny Stadium before kickoff, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. Freshman Jalen Milroe got the start in place of Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm...
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Play vs. Titans 6 Weeks After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders are planning to make rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. active for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will make his regular-season debut just six weeks after getting shot. Washington activated Robinson from the non-football injury list last week, allowing...
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt's Return from Pec Injury Pushed Back After Knee Surgery
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt will have his return to the field delayed even further after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor. The surgery, which was done "to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season," is expected to push...
NFLN: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny Likely Would Be out for Season After Surgery on Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was carted off the field with an injury that was diagnosed as a fractured fibula that will "likely" require surgery and cause him to miss the remainder of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Prior to Rapoport's report, Seahawks head coach...
NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade Before the Deadline
We might only be five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but it already feels like some teams are desperately in need of a jolt. For some, that spark might come from getting healthy. But for others, it might mean making a move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. The...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 5 Results
Winning on the field will always be the highest priority for teams, but several fanbases will soon be spending extra time on the 2023 NFL draft. On the bright side, Week 5 is the moment the Houston Texans finally won a game. But as the Texans escaped the very bottom of the standings, four teams suffered another loss, fell to a league-worst 1-4 and drifted ever-closer to a potential top-10 pick in next April's draft.
NFL Rumors: Panthers' David Tepper Doesn't Want to Be 'Rash' in Firing Matt Rhule
After the Carolina Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, many are wondering about the future of head coach Matt Rhule. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Panthers owner David Tepper doesn't want to make a hasty decision. "From what I understand,...
