Derby Garden Club 'CAN'

Becky Moehl recently welcomed Derby Garden Club members to her home and patio for their September meeting. After a delicious supper, prepared by Pam Chafin, Karen Walkup, Debbie Simpkins and Patty Estadt, Charlotte Fuchs offered devotions on Harvest Time.

During the business meeting, President Patty Estadt asked members to turn in dues of $20 for the new OAGC (Ohio Association of Garden Clubs) year starting Oct. 1.

Ruth Mink reported that the Derby Jr.. Garden Club had had a successful summer in the garden with nearly twelve to 15 children each meeting. The club will continue to work in the evening on Tuesday, since school has resumed, with the plan of meeting again in the spring.

Adrienne Barnes gave a short talk on using herbs to complement drinks and beverages we serve. Members sampled some of her ideas.

In addition, Patty Estadt gave a short program on Preserving Vegetables and Fruits from the garden. She mentioned that green beans seem to taste better if canned as opposed to corn which is very tasty when frozen. She described the difference between using a pressure cooker process for preserving as compared to water bath process. Everyone was encouraged to store food for the coming months to help defray food costs as well as the nutritional benefits.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the home of Kathy Mink, Clark Lakes.

Guests are always welcome to attend a club meeting, held the second Monday night, monthly – usually at the Derby UM Church. If anyone in the county is interested in forming a club on their street, neighborhood or community, you may call 614-877-4214 for further information.