Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities. The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21. According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Corban Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials. Goad was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 127 when his...
Victim in fatal East Knoxville shooting identified
One man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
1450wlaf.com
Infant rescued from home where mother was allegedly selling meth
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joe Hopson along with members of the Campbell County Drug Investigation Unit and LaFollette Police Department Drug Investigation Unit rescued a one-year-old child last week from her home where her mother was allegedly selling meth. Both the county and city’s Drug Investigation Units executed a search warrant at 109 Pleasant Ridge Rd, bldg. 10 Apt. 1003, LaFollette.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
q95fm.net
Bell County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking after Running from Law Enforcement
A man out of Bell County was arrested following a traffic stop that escaladed to him running from authorities. Middlesboro Police Department Officials released a statement on Facebook, saying an officer stopped 37 year old Joshua Sutton of Middlesboro, for riding his four-wheeler on a paved road. It’s said that...
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
More details emerge in fatal ATV crash
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – More details are emerging this morning surrounding an ATV crash that claimed the lives of two young men on Saturday afternoon. In a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Polaris Razor ATV was traveling north on old Highway 63 near Red Ash attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn. The ATV then traveled off the right side of the road striking a concrete train trestle. The collision caused the ATV to spin, ejecting both the driver and the passenger. The ATV ended up in the creek.
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
q95fm.net
East Tennessee Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Now, an update from the Pineville Police Department:. On Wednesday night October 6, 2022, at 8:20pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth made contact with 45-year-old Tina Seabolt of Tazewell, Tennessee on West Tennessee Avenue. The police chief knew Seabolt to have outstanding warrants for her arrest from Bell County Circuit Court which were confirmed by Bell Dispatch.
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
1450wlaf.com
Two dead in ATV crash at Red Ash
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Two young men, believed to be from Scott County, have died from injuries sustained in a single-ATV wreck. The call of the mishap came in to Central Dispatch at 5:16pm Saturday afternoon as the site of the fatal accident is a couple of miles north of Caryville on old Hwy 63 in the Red Ash community.
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
Comments / 0