Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
Dallas County High school Homecoming Court announced
Dallas County High School hosted its Homecoming on Friday night. The Homecoming King is Daveon Jones Queen is Kentoria Fulford.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
Rendering shows future housing project at Dauphin and Sage, approved by Mobile Planning Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renderings submitted to the Mobile Planning Commission show a vision of what could soon be at the corner of Dauphin and Sage in Midtown. The Mobile Planning Commission approved the residential project in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 6. Now the developer is giving WKRG News 5 a look […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
Family offering $50,000 reward for information about missing man last seen in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member. Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts. With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward […]
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Chickasaw City Schools in the process of putting Narcan in schools
As we are seeing fentanyl in more and more places, school districts are taking precautions, by keeping the drug that can treat an opioid overdose on hand at their schools.
Bond revoked for man accused of pouring boiling water down baby’s throat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond for a man accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of his then-infant and shooting at the mother of another of his children was revoked on Thursday, according to court documents. Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the […]
Mobile jury awards $6.5 million to woman injured in 2019 crash
A Mobile jury this week said State Farm Insurance Company must pay a woman it had insured $6.5 million in compensatory damages for her injuries in a two-vehicle car crash three years ago. The jury issued its verdict in favor of Meghan Grove, who was seriously injured in the Aug....
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
