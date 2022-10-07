ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Grove Hill, AL
City
Jackson, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
Clarke County, AL
Crime & Safety
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots stepson in the leg during fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is charged with felony domestic violence after police say he shot his stepson Friday night. Mobile Police responded to a shooting call on Lorena Drive at about 11:45 Friday night. During the fight police say 58-year-old Gregory Williams pulled out a gun and shot his stepson several times in […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazes#Fire#Democrat
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy