ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Comments / 6

Jodie McDaniel
2d ago

Seems like the Bull has had enough of Rodeo life. Needs to be retired to pasture life.

Reply
4
Related
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Norwood, NC
Stanly County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Stanly County, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Norwood Police
TODAY.com

North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years

In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
STANLEY, NC
Metro News

North Carolina man enters guilty plea after lying to USDA officials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A North Carolina man has admitted to lying to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials about Nicholas County coal he offered as collateral for a loan. Michael James Peters, 42, of Concord, North Carolina, was an owner of Taylor Rose Energy; he served as the company’s president and operator. The company had obtained a $9 million loan from Georgia bank to buy out investors’ interest in around 147,000 tons of cannel coal. The firm stated it planned to convert the coal into “smokeless” coal briquettes for consumer coal-burning home heating systems.
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy