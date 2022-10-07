ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Wardens Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man in Woods of Western Maine

In the early hours Saturday, Game Wardens located a missing 90-year-old man who had become lost in the woods after a day of hunting for artifacts in western Maine. Officials say James Thomas of Mexico, Maine had left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County "to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements." When he didn’t return Friday evening, his family drove to the area and saw that his truck was still at his camp but his ATV was missing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oxford County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Lovell, ME
City
Liberty, ME
City
Stoneham, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Oxford County, ME
Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Robinson
laconiadailysun.com

Police seeking missing Freedom man

WOLFEBORO — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating John Skelton, 65, of Freedom, who is considered at-risk. Skelton was reported missing to Wolfeboro police Thursday at 9 p.m., according to a notice issued Friday.
FREEDOM, NH
WGME

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Doors
97.5 WOKQ

Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine

Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
BERWICK, ME
WGME

Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest

BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
BUXTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Berwick issues boil water order due to water plant breakdown

BERWICK (WGME) – The town of Berwick is directing all its residents to boil their water before consumption due to an issue with the town’s water plant. The town’s manager, James Bellissimo, says the water plant has issues with turbidity meters, making it difficult to ensure the water does not exceed allowable levels.
BERWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy