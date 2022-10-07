Read full article on original website
ROC Airport: Delta Air Lines Adds Daily Nonstop Service to Boston
Looking for a stop in Boston? Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport announced that Delta Air Lines is adding daily nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport starting in November. Monroe County Executive Bello stated: “As one of Delta’s largest northeastern hubs, this...
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
The future of working remotely and its impact on Rochester businesspeople
Some facilities are also offered to small business owners and those at start-up companies work side by side, despite being in different industries.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”
The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
Turns out, growing pizza ingredients isn't so easy after all. What happened?
Peacemaker Brewing Co. is releasing new beers in conjunction with the Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers concert Saturday. Brews for Builds has raised more than $15,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County. So much for Stanley Tucci. Back in May, after sitting in on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
Rochester Rundown: City settles over Prude, Ashton trial begins, Marijuana legal to grow
It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed!
Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day
A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
‘Canstruction’ competition helps donate food to local families
Since the competition was first held in 2006, it has raised over 400,000 pounds of food for local families.
Federal, local law enforcement target Rochester street gangs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities are revealing more about what they're now calling a gang problem on Rochester’s streets. This follows additional charges against the man accused of killing a Rochester police officer. Police say not only are there street gangs in Rochester, but there are affiliations with gangs...
Help the Friends of Webster Trails preserve Webster’s natural beauty
If you’ve lived in Webster for any length of time, chances are you’ve heard about, or perhaps even hiked, our town’s beautiful trails. The system’s almost two dozen trails already stretch from the farthest corner of northwest Webster, south to 104 and east to Phillips Rd., and more are being created every year.
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
