Rochester, NY

wdkx.com

ROC Airport: Delta Air Lines Adds Daily Nonstop Service to Boston

Looking for a stop in Boston? Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Fredrick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport announced that Delta Air Lines is adding daily nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport starting in November. Monroe County Executive Bello stated: “As one of Delta’s largest northeastern hubs, this...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
insideradio.com

Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.

WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”

The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Marking Rochester's first official Indigenous Peoples' Day

A flag raising ceremony was held in front of Rochester City Hall on Friday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is on Monday, October 10. That day honors Native American history and culture. The event on Friday featured a reading of the new ordinance approved by City Council in...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal, local law enforcement target Rochester street gangs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities are revealing more about what they're now calling a gang problem on Rochester’s streets. This follows additional charges against the man accused of killing a Rochester police officer. Police say not only are there street gangs in Rochester, but there are affiliations with gangs...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Help the Friends of Webster Trails preserve Webster’s natural beauty

If you’ve lived in Webster for any length of time, chances are you’ve heard about, or perhaps even hiked, our town’s beautiful trails. The system’s almost two dozen trails already stretch from the farthest corner of northwest Webster, south to 104 and east to Phillips Rd., and more are being created every year.
WEBSTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
PENN YAN, NY
13 WHAM

Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour

Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
ROCHESTER, NY

