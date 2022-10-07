ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Police Officer shot, injured

By Morgan Cunningham
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Haven Police are investigating an early Friday morning officer-involved shooting that leaves a city officer injured.

Around 1:29 a.m., New Haven Police responded to reports of a car accident near the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, the driver of the vehicle opened fire and shot at the responding officer, Officer Chad Curry, striking the Officer Curry twice in the shoulder and ear.

Police say Officer Curry returned gunfire and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is identified as a Hispanic man with a thin build, approximately 5’ 10”. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white hat.

The is still at large and was last seen on Blatchley Avenue going towards Saltonstall Avenue.

The New Haven Police are actively canvassing the area and have issued a temporary shelter in place order for residents living within the perimeter of River Street (south), Lloyd Street (west), Exchange Street (north), and Popular Street (east).

Officer Curry was transported by fellow officers to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the morning.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

