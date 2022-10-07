Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Saturday assault leaves one man dead
The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed. "Yesterday, right before 5 o clock, officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street to Mo's House, it's a pub. They were dispatched there for a victim that was bleeding, and they found him in the bathroom in a men's restroom that was there. It appeared that he had been stabbed," said Sergeant Anna Gray.
wevv.com
Evansville man found in car with drugs claimed to be with law enforcement, police say
An Evansville man who made several claims about being with law enforcement was among three people arrested on Sunday after being found in a car with drugs and other paraphernalia, according to police. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were stopping at the JJ's Food Mart on...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro
A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
wevv.com
Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
wevv.com
Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
WTHI
Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County. The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday. The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway. They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey,...
EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust
On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after officers say he stabbed a man Friday night. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1200 block of Park Street around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress. According to a press release, when...
EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
wevv.com
Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person. We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side. The victim told police he was jumped by three...
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing gun in Evansville neighborhood, claiming to be FBI agent
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say he was firing a handgun in a residential area and claiming to be an FBI agent. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a neighborhood in the area of Runnymede Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue after someone called 911 to report gunfire.
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
Owensboro man who allegedly attacked police with hammer charged
The Kentucky State Police charged a man Thursday with the attempted murder of a police officer after an alleged burglary on Sept. 23.
wevv.com
Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
