The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed. "Yesterday, right before 5 o clock, officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street to Mo's House, it's a pub. They were dispatched there for a victim that was bleeding, and they found him in the bathroom in a men's restroom that was there. It appeared that he had been stabbed," said Sergeant Anna Gray.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO