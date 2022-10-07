ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Saturday assault leaves one man dead

The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed. "Yesterday, right before 5 o clock, officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street to Mo's House, it's a pub. They were dispatched there for a victim that was bleeding, and they found him in the bathroom in a men's restroom that was there. It appeared that he had been stabbed," said Sergeant Anna Gray.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro

A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh man was victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville bar, coroner says

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally stabbed at a bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh died at the hospital after being taken there for a stab wound on Saturday. Police said the stabbing happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust

On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man says he was shot while walking home from work in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate a Sunday night shooting that injured one person. We're told the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Hatfield Drive near the Embassy Apartments. That's on Evansville's southeast side. The victim told police he was jumped by three...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
OWENSBORO, KY

