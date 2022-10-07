On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.

KENNER, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO