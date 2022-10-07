ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Harvey, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Shooting#Murder#Dirt Bike#Wvue Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy