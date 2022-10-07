Read full article on original website
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
fox8live.com
‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
'John Doe' caught using power tools to cut into business, trying to open safe
Northshore cops say a man cut a hole in the side of a building near Mandeville, and was trying to get into a business’ safe. “St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
wbrz.com
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
WDSU
NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NOLA.com
Man accused of cutting hole in side of Mandeville building in burglary attempt
A man is accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Mandeville area building in an attempt to burglarize the business, St. Tammany authorities said Friday. Once inside, authorities say the man was using power tools to try to break into the safe when sheriff's deputies arrived. He...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 5, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 5, 2022.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jacob Banks, age 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
cenlanow.com
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
