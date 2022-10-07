ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Comments / 64

Dis Pater
2d ago

If they got caught once,they did it regularly. Nurses aids generally end up in that job because its not hard to get work and the qualifications are lax.Not all nurses aids but a few who are inhumane. Special place in hell for those kind.

Oh Please Just stop
2d ago

I used to work in nursing homes and this happens all the time, they just happened to get caught. Someone tried to report 2 women that I seen abusing Eldery, and instead of responding to it they fired the person that reported the abuse.This is exactly why my parents will never live in a nursing home, Ever!I would never recommend anyone with a heart to do private care instead. It usually pays better and you can choose your clients, location and hours.

Fedup2022
2d ago

Why is this not a hate crime?!?!?! This is BS!!! Reverse the roles and they would be charged with a hate crime. FILE THE CHARGE!!!!

2 women arrested after 87-year-old Texas City nursing home resident hit, kicked and dragged

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged after a Texas City nursing home resident was seen on video being hit, kicked and dragged. Texas City Police launched an investigation after video of the 87-year-old man surfaced. They said Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, turned themselves in Thursday night and were charged with abuse of the elderly. Their bonds are set at $100,000 each.
