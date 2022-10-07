Read full article on original website
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Thousands attend the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister, Mo.
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands attended the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister. The festival featured live music, a 5K, a petting zoo, street dancing, and a traditional grape stomp. Officials with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce say they are trying to keep history alive for the...
Charity fall festival returns to Kimberling City
The Annual Charity Fall Festival returns to Kimberling City on Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual event hosts several activities put on by area charitable organizations, as well as non for profit vendors and family friendly activities. The festival will take place at the Port of Kimberling, located at 72 Marina Way in Kimberling City. It will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
Ellis Lynn Wilson
Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden
Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
Anthony Daniel Ortega
Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
Remodeled Walmart in Aurora ready for grand re-opening
After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete.
Two Springfield-area women sentenced in January 6 capitol riot case
Two women from Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for being a part of the January 6, 2021 capitol riots in Washington, D.C.
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
TangerKids Grant program helps Reeds Spring literacy
The Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a grant to help the school’s literacy program. The school’s focus on reading has paid off in a big way, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The Tanger Outlets awarded the school a $2,000 grant to buy more books.
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy
Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
Parke Theodore Piper
Parke Theodore Piper, 100, of Hollister, MO passed away. Parke was born on February 1, 1922, in Tazewell County, IL, the son of Guy Theodore Piper and Florence Helen (Harris) Piper. He married Dorothea Mildred Schild on September 17, 1947, in Peoria, IL. Services will be held Friday, October 7,...
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
