Branson, MO

Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing

Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing

You don't want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Charity fall festival returns to Kimberling City

The Annual Charity Fall Festival returns to Kimberling City on Saturday, Oct. 15. The annual event hosts several activities put on by area charitable organizations, as well as non for profit vendors and family friendly activities. The festival will take place at the Port of Kimberling, located at 72 Marina Way in Kimberling City. It will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
ksgf.com

Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot

(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Judy King Cotter

Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
FORSYTH, MO
Yakov Smirnoff
Shakespeare
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ellis Lynn Wilson

Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden

Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022. Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents. Greg proudly served our nation in...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Anthony Daniel Ortega

Anthony Daniel Ortega, 51, of Branson, MO passed away October 1, 2022. Anthony entered this life April 30, 1971, the son of Larry and Rhonda (Burkholder) Ortega in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Daniel Ortega; grandparents: Charles Sr. and Edith Burkholder and Frank and...
BRANSON, MO
#Russia
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition

Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

TangerKids Grant program helps Reeds Spring literacy

The Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a grant to help the school’s literacy program. The school’s focus on reading has paid off in a big way, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The Tanger Outlets awarded the school a $2,000 grant to buy more books.
REEDS SPRING, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy

Marie G. (Damohn) Murphy died on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Frank & Cecila Damohn. Marie married John Murphy and they were blessed with seven children. Marie moved to Branson from New Lenox, IL.
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Parke Theodore Piper

Parke Theodore Piper, 100, of Hollister, MO passed away. Parke was born on February 1, 1922, in Tazewell County, IL, the son of Guy Theodore Piper and Florence Helen (Harris) Piper. He married Dorothea Mildred Schild on September 17, 1947, in Peoria, IL. Services will be held Friday, October 7,...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post

A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
BRANSON, MO

