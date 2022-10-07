Read full article on original website
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch Families Honored
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners recognized 15 Wyoming families this year as 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honorees. Each year, the Wyoming Centennial Farm & Ranch Program recognizes families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer. More than 300 families have been honored through the program since it was re-established in 2006.
Silent Witness Ceremony and March
Friday, October 7, the Cheyenne Police Department joined community members in remembering victims of domestic abuse during the Wyoming State Silent Witness Ceremony and Procession. Over 40 life-sized victim silhouettes were carried in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Wyoming. Each silhouette featured a...
Windsor’s DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. Wins Three National Awards for Signage
World Sign Associates (wsanetwork.org) has just announced its 2022 Coolness Competition winners. For the largest category, over 100 square feet of signage, DaVinci Sign Systems has taken 1st Place for its Brighton Crossings work, which features monument signage and large lantern structures with LED lighting. It will be the fourth year in a row that DaVinci has taken top honors in the Coolness Competition.
“Wings Over Wyoming” - STIHL grant to improve pollinator projects
Wyoming State Parks has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Hearts of STIHL Program, receiving $20,000 towards pollinator projects to be implemented in 2023. STIHL Inc. selected six projects, representing the six state park regions, to fund sustainable, conservation, or environmental education programs. The agency will be instituting...
Children's Savings Account Program Launched in Wyoming
Teton Literacy Center (TLC) is excited to share the success of the pilot launch of our Funding Futures Children's Savings Account tool to encourage post-secondary education and savings. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention, and provide financial literacy and empowerment....
Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week - Oct. 10, 2022
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Jason Creel and Tiffany Hayes. Makenzy, who is an eighth grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 10. She was nominated by the selection committee for being a great...
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of October 10, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of October 10th. Monday. 11am Fitness...
CRMC to Host Open House for New Mother/Baby, Neonatal Intensive Care Units on October 14
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house on October 14, 3-5 p.m., for community members to tour the hospital’s new Mother/Baby (MBU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). Hospital volunteers will be available in CRMC’s main lobby to direct guests to the MBU and NICU, located on the hospital’s fourth floor.
LCCC Men's Soccer Team Defeats WNCC 4-2 on Sophomore Day
The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team survived a second half comeback effort from Western Nebraska to come away with an extremely important 4-2 win in the Region IX standings on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles (6-5, 5-1) looked to be cruising in the first half, scoring three...
Missing Teen Needs Medical Help
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is seeking the publics help in locating Tristan M Badger. Tristan is a 15 year old who left home on October 9th at around 3pm. Tristan was last seen wearing a black Tshirt with a "FOX" BMX logo, blue jeans and grey shoes. Tristan is...
