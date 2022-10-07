ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Traffic headache at IAH: Delays expected for next 4 weeks

HOUSTON — At this point, travelers are used to construction at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “There no time to nibble at the edges. We’re really transforming," Houston Airports spokesperson Augusto Bernal said. And starting Monday, CenterPoint will be doing work to support the airport's new international terminal. The work...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
London, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Infrastructure#Traffic Congestion#Snarl#Terminals#Houston Airports
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy