A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Traffic headache at IAH: Delays expected for next 4 weeks
HOUSTON — At this point, travelers are used to construction at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “There no time to nibble at the edges. We’re really transforming," Houston Airports spokesperson Augusto Bernal said. And starting Monday, CenterPoint will be doing work to support the airport's new international terminal. The work...
fox26houston.com
'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast
HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
How Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator became Houston's most iconic beer
In a sea of trendy but transient pumpkin spice, the fall beer has sticking power.
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
cw39.com
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangers
October 9, 2022 - A woman was hit by a vehicle outside of Heart nightclub in Houston just after 1:30 a.m. As the victim was laying on the ground, someone decided to record a video and send it via 'Air Drop', to other iPhone users in the vicinity of the accident.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Chron.com
