Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL・
'He got the best out of everybody.' Legendary Amerks coach Joe Crozier dies at 93
Joe Crozier, who forged his legend in Rochester by coaching the Amerks to three Calder Cup championships in a four-year span in the mid-to-late 1960s, died Tuesday night at the age of 93. The man who was lovingly known as “The Crow” played defense for parts of the 1959-60 and 1960-61 seasons for...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker
Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time potentially being moved?
Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on...
Yardbarker
Walker Buehler Is Back In A New Role
Despite finishing with an MLB-best and franchise record 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their ace Walker Buehler. The star right-hander injured his elbow back in June and it was ultimately determined that Tommy John Surgery would be necessary. Buehler will miss the postseason and be out through...
