Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails

Have you ever wanted to run around a 16-acre ranch in Texas and pose for pictures with alpacas? Well, you're in luck. All you have to do is travel to the San Antonio area. Located at 3915 US-181 South in Floresville is Black Barn Alpacas, which raises black and gray alpacas with "loving care and sustainability." According to NewsWest9, Black Barn Alpacas is home to 50 alpacas that you can pet, feed and take as many selfies and TikTok videos as you want. And, of course, you can take tours of the property as well.

FLORESVILLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO