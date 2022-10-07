ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Statesboro, GA
Society
wtoc.com

‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch

National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Kiwanis#Parade
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
MIDWAY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open

After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
STATESBORO, GA
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA

We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HINESVILLE, GA
Savannah Tribune

Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!

Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy