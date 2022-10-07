Read full article on original website
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch
National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
My Veterans Place Savannah provides free meals, resources to veterans facing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several local veterans facing housing insecurities received a helping hand on Saturday. My Veterans Place Savannah, a local nonprofit, held a cookout at The Cove at Dundee. It’s a community of tiny homes for veterans. In addition to free food and hygiene products, MVPS also...
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
Savannah State University kicks off homecoming weekend bringing in people from all over
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University has been celebrating homecoming all week on campus. With the arrival of the weekend, Friday events ahead of the big game bring alumni, students and the entire community of Savannah together. The university hosted its traditional parade, a fish fry and a Greek...
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office holding annual Faith and Blue event
EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It’s national Faith and Blue Weekend a weekend that focuses on police departments connecting with their communities. It first started in 2020 and now, two years later, almost 700 communities are participating including some in our area. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office held their...
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
We had an unconventional Thanksgiving this year, as we had just been up north visiting with family and celebrating the marriage of our cousin, so it just didn’t feel right to fly back a few weeks later. We started to think about local mini-treks that were on our list and we landed on a hands-down choice: Savannah! Located only 2.5 hours away was a gem of a historical city that we had not explored in over a dozen years. And so, for Thanksgiving this year, we ate our way through Savannah, GA.
Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
