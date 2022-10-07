Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO