1350kman.com
Baker Leads K-State to Win on Sunday
WACO, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State used every second on Sunday afternoon, as Riley Baker scored her second goal of the afternoon on a penalty kick with 18 seconds remaining to help K-State collect its third road win of the season with a 2-1 decision over Baylor at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.
1350kman.com
Wildcats move to No.17 in AP Poll
Kansas State continues its steady climb in the AP Top 25, after moving to No. 17 following the 10-9 victory against Iowa State. The Wildcats, now 5-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, entered the poll at No. 25 following a win at Oklahoma and got a bump to No. 20 after the victory against Texas Tech. The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll has the Wildcats at No. 16 this week.
1350kman.com
RAPID RECAP: No. 20 Wildcats pull out 10-9 win in Farmageddon
AMES, IOWA — A costly drop on the Iowa State sideline by star wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson allowed Kansas State’s offense to put ice on a frosty night in Iowa with a 10-9 win over arch-rival Iowa State. Adrian Martinez was able to secure the win for the...
