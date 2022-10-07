ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Satiate your soul at Souvlaki

I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Jamaican Restaurant ‘Jerk at Nite’ Coming to Pigtown

Jamaican restaurant Jerk at Nite is moving its Baltimore location from Rosemont, which is now closed, to 1415 Washington Blvd. in Pigtown. 1415 Washington Blvd., which is directly across the street from Carroll Park, was the former home of Pigtown Ale House. Jerk at Nite was started by Deville Myrie...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Opera's celebration of soprano Anne Wiggins Brown

Anne Wiggins Brown — whom we hear at the opening of this segment singing "Summertime" from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess — is one of the many great musical artists to come out of Baltimore’s rich musical community. Porgy and Bess composer George Gershwin chose her...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

14 N. Bentalou Street

3 Bedroom Rowhome - Beautiful row home, new grey vinyl flooring, updated bathroom, fenced backyard. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more. Posted in Apartments & Houses 09/24/2022. BR 1. BA 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE--  Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today. By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area. A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year

The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on BPD districts, crime, water, ARPA

We begin the hour today with Midday with the Mayor, and another of Tom's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the city and residents of Charm City. Among the topics on the agenda today: the city's new police districts; some progress in reducing gun...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Major South Baltimore environmental restoration project to combat flooding

A $48 million investment for environmental restoration efforts, known as the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, meant to curb flooding in South Baltimore and Cherry Hill is underway. The effort is funded in part by a $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in addition to state and local money. The goals are to build berms of vegetation, restore 35 acres of wetlands, develop public parks and reduce flooding around the Patapsco River.
BALTIMORE, MD
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD
wypr.org

Teachers union gives away thousands of new books in MD to combat learning loss, honor cultural identity

Hampstead Hill Academy students expanded their home libraries with new books from Reading Opens the World, a national initiative created by the American Teachers Federation, a national teachers labor union, to promote literacy and address pandemic learning loss. As a result of the pandemic, elementary reading test scores saw the largest average decline since 1990, according to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

220 Stonecroft Road

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment… Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Amazing 2-Bedroom and 1.5-Bath apartment. Hardwood floor and fully upgraded kitchen with black appliances. Astounding Walk In closet. Location. 220 Stonecroft Road, Baltimore, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1245. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/08/2022. Listing ID. 78250996Source.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy