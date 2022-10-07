ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

The Peale: Baltimore's community museum

It’s been more than 200 years since what is now ‘The Peale: Baltimore’s Community Museum” opened its doors. So it deserved a facelift! Five years and 5-and-a-half million dollars later, it’s welcoming visitors again. We hear what’s new!. Links: Accomplished Arts Apprentices recruitment fair,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Teachers union gives away thousands of new books in MD to combat learning loss, honor cultural identity

Hampstead Hill Academy students expanded their home libraries with new books from Reading Opens the World, a national initiative created by the American Teachers Federation, a national teachers labor union, to promote literacy and address pandemic learning loss. As a result of the pandemic, elementary reading test scores saw the largest average decline since 1990, according to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Major South Baltimore environmental restoration project to combat flooding

A $48 million investment for environmental restoration efforts, known as the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, meant to curb flooding in South Baltimore and Cherry Hill is underway. The effort is funded in part by a $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in addition to state and local money. The goals are to build berms of vegetation, restore 35 acres of wetlands, develop public parks and reduce flooding around the Patapsco River.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy