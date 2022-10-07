A $48 million investment for environmental restoration efforts, known as the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative, meant to curb flooding in South Baltimore and Cherry Hill is underway. The effort is funded in part by a $32 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant in addition to state and local money. The goals are to build berms of vegetation, restore 35 acres of wetlands, develop public parks and reduce flooding around the Patapsco River.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO