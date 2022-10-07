ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AR

5NEWS

Search for missing juvenile underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9. Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police. Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire

ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KARK

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville

The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
