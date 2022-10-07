ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.

