Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter
Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
FSPD searching for a young man
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Search for missing juvenile underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9. Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police. Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank...
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire
ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The...
Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
NWA woman rushes to grandmother’s aid in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has devastated hundreds of thousands of people along the East Coast, including one family in Arkansas.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
Motorcycle accidents affecting traffic along Highway 23 in Madison County
A motorcycle accident is affecting traffic on Highway 23 one mile north of Highway 16 in Madison County.
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville
The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
5 arrested in connection to Rogers shooting that left 2 boys injured
ROGERS, Ark. — Two boys have been injured after a shooting in Rogers Thursday evening. According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North B St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. When officers arrived, they found a...
Rogers police investigating after juvenile shot multiple times
The Rogers Police Department is investigating after two juveniles were injured in the city, including one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
