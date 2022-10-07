Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Elizabeth Potthast's Sister Jenn in Trouble With Ex-Husband for Daughters' Role on Show
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have long observed the conflict between Elizabeth Potthast and her family. At this point, it is the major selling point of their role on the franchise. Jenn is one of Libby’s messy siblings. But there is more to her than playing the sometimes-villain....
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Preview: Bilal Tells Shaeeda That They Are ‘Not Having A Child’ This Year
Shaeeda drags Bilal to a baby store, and he’s trying everything he can to get out of there. “She don’t need to be in here right now,” Bilal tells the store staff in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Shaeeda quickly chimes in, “He has kids already, but I don’t have any kids.”
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
90 Day Fiance’s Olga Koshimbetova Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Steven Frend
Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?. The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with...
‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: Elizabeth Reveals To Amber Why Brice Can’t Move In With Her
Elizabeth pays her mom a visit to talk through some things in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 4 episode of 7 Little Johnstons. Elizabeth reveals, “Brice can’t really move in with me right now.”. She explains to Amber, “It’s just money-wise right now because he doesn’t want...
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reveals She and Jeremy Canceled Their Anniversary Trip: ‘This Is Motherhood’
Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip. “Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her
Tarek El Moussa said that his daughter Taylor figured out that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the TV couple shared the news.
Popculture
'The View' Alum Reveals She's Pregnant With Second Child
Meghan McCain is going to be a mother again. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with her husband Ben, and her due date isn't too far away. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" Meghan told the Daily Mail. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited." McCain shared a picture of 23-month-old Liberty drawing with a crayon on a piece of paper that says, "Big Sister." The conversation paired the photo with a note that talks about how the girls will run the world in their household. "We're all feeling very blessed, lucky, and happy," she captioned the photo. "Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…" The couple welcomed Liberty in Sept. 2020. Earlier that year, they announced the pregnancy, just eight months after she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Married At First Sight star Booka Nile reveals she is expecting her first child: 'Motherhood isn't something I ever thought I'd experience'
Married At First Sight star Booka Nile has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The Perth rocker made an announcement via Instagram on Thursday, telling fans in a lengthy post she is expecting. Holding up a tiny white jumpsuit, Booka wrote: 'Motherhood was not something I ever thought...
ETOnline.com
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
The Bachelor star Nick Cummins and fiancée Alexandra George share the first photos of their newborn son
Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins and his fiancée Alexandra George have officially announced the birth of their newborn son. The former Bachelor star, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news with his 441,000 followers. In the photo, the rugby union player was seen alongside Alexandra...
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Exclusive Preview: Shaeeda Reveals She May Be Pregnant Soon
Shaeeda and Bilal talk with their doctor virtually and give an update on the possibility of pregnancy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. “We have been trying,” Shaeeda says. Bilal is confused by her response. “We have not...
