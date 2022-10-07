ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkW3j_0iQDdGVR00

MADISON, Wis. — A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road.

Starting Monday, October 10, the entire stretch of Segoe Road — from University Ave. to Odana Rd. — will see its speed limit drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. Temporary digital signs will be placed along the road to remind drivers of the change, and permanent speed limit signs will also be changed.

City officials say the area was picked for the speed reduction because of the presence of schools, parks, and Hilldale Shopping Center along the route. This will be the sixth Vision Zero-related speed reduction on Madison roads this year, following East Washington Ave., John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd., Old Sauk Rd., and Portage Rd.

The city joined the Vision Zero initiative in an attempt to reduce traffic deaths and injuries to zero by the year 2035.

RELATED: Two years after launching plan, Madison officially part of Vision Zero Network

City officials say Segoe Rd. has seen a total of eight injury crashes since 2017, including three involving people who were walking or biking in the area.

“Everyone should feel safe while traveling in the City of Madison, no matter if you are walking, biking, taking public transportation or driving your car,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement announcing the latest speed reduction. “These speed limit reductions and roadway improvements have made a difference in the safety of our City.”

In addition to speed reductions, the city also implemented a number of traffic signal and engineering changes in 2021 as part of Vision Zero. As of now, the city has not announced any additional speed limit reductions for 2023.

You can find more coverage on Madison’s Vision Zero initiatives here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon. The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses. After the parade, fire trucks...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash

POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the scene showed three vehicles pulled over on the shoulder. The Wisconsin...
POYNETTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

B-Side Records reopens at new home on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — B-Side Records is back open at its new location on State Street. B-Side, one of downtown Madison’s last remaining record shops, had faced permanent closure after nearly 40 years in the 400 block of State Street due to a proposed redevelopment that would see three buildings next to Peace Park demolished and replaced with a five-story mixed-use...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bikes 4 Kidz begins new season with bike collection drive

MADISON, Wis. — Bikes 4 Kidz began a renewed push to get free bikes to kids who need them Saturday. Organizers were out and about during the morning, collecting bikes that will be refurbished over the winter before being handed out throughout the community. Local mechanics and volunteers will work to finish fixing up the bikes by spring. The refurbished bicycles will be donated to local children in need.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Speed Limit#Vision Zero#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#University Ave
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday. Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly works to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, hosted the event. Educational resources and booths were available for attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nbc15.com

Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
JANESVILLE, WI
wwisradio.com

Powwow To Be Held In Madison For Indigenous Peoples’ Day

A powwow will be held in Madison tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Monday will be Wisconsin’s fourth annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The day was started in 2019 by Governor Tony Evers who proclaimed that Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.” Events to recognize the day will be held around the state. The powwow in Madison will begin at 7pm Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Indigenous Student Center.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled

MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but...
MONONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy