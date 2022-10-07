Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road.

Starting Monday, October 10, the entire stretch of Segoe Road — from University Ave. to Odana Rd. — will see its speed limit drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. Temporary digital signs will be placed along the road to remind drivers of the change, and permanent speed limit signs will also be changed.

City officials say the area was picked for the speed reduction because of the presence of schools, parks, and Hilldale Shopping Center along the route. This will be the sixth Vision Zero-related speed reduction on Madison roads this year, following East Washington Ave., John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd., Old Sauk Rd., and Portage Rd.

The city joined the Vision Zero initiative in an attempt to reduce traffic deaths and injuries to zero by the year 2035.

City officials say Segoe Rd. has seen a total of eight injury crashes since 2017, including three involving people who were walking or biking in the area.

“Everyone should feel safe while traveling in the City of Madison, no matter if you are walking, biking, taking public transportation or driving your car,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement announcing the latest speed reduction. “These speed limit reductions and roadway improvements have made a difference in the safety of our City.”

In addition to speed reductions, the city also implemented a number of traffic signal and engineering changes in 2021 as part of Vision Zero. As of now, the city has not announced any additional speed limit reductions for 2023.

