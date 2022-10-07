Artists Council launches 2022-23 season with art shows, concerts, workshops and lectures

The Artists Council (AC) is thriving with more than 500 members and many fall programs in its home at the Artists Center at the Galen in Palm Desert, including art shows and exhibitions, concerts, workshops and lectures.

Through Oct. 16, "Hot Times – Cool Art" show and sale will feature 100 member artworks in many different media. Come and meet the artists, learn about their art and buy a piece for your collection. Admission to the Artists Center at the Galen galleries is free Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Education Director Chris Cozen has scheduled renowned artists to teach a wide array of classes and workshops that are open to both AC members and non-members. Renowned artist Diane Morgan teaches “Acrylic, Oil and Watercolor” weekly, while Meridy Volz’ weekly “Pushing Color” class is all about maximizing color.

Starting Oct. 16, “Close Encounters With Artists” will be hosted for six Sundays by Barbara Eberhart, who will include a slideshow, demo and critique on this year’s featured artists Mary Cassatt, Roy Lichtenstein, Paul Gauguin, Georgia O’Keefe, Frida Kahlo and David Hockney. Classes are limited to 12 people.

Oct. 20 opens the juried AC member ¡Community! exhibition and sale. Jurors Consuelo Montoya of the L.A. County Museum of Art and Nicolas Orozco of L.A.’s The Mistake Room and Pomona College’s Benton Museum of Art will present prizes at the opening reception on Oct. 21. The public may buy $25 tickets for the reception, which will be emceed by veteran newscaster Joe Smith with music by DJ Minus and refreshments by Eight4Nine Fine Catering & Events in the Artists Center at the Galen’s gardens from 5 to 7 p.m. $125 tickets may be purchased for the opening exclusive private view and reception from 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Opening reception valet parking is complimentary.

The Desert Sun and Desert Magazine are media sponsors.

November classes will include Mardi Alexis’ popular two-day “Abstract Mixed Media Redux: Integrating Acrylic, Oil, Cold Wax and Collage,” Wallace Colvard’s professional development module “Lighting Essentials for Artists,” Jeni Bates’ “Painting for Absolute Beginners” and award-winning landscape artist Joe A. Oakes’ “The Skies Have It.”

Due to public demand, the Desert Baroque concerts will return on the first Friday evening of each month, starting Dec. 2.

Dec. 1-23 the Artists Council offers many holiday shopping opportunities. The Holiday Squares annual fundraiser will feature eight-inch square artworks, donated by AC members, for $100 each. In addition, a pop-up store will feature small artworks by AC members such as jewelry, ceramics, glass, scarves and more.

Nationally-known workshop presenter Helen Shafer Garcia will teach a two-day class called “Strata Botanica” Dec. 3-4 using mixed media, watercolor acrylic. Psychologist and artist Nan White Ph.D. will offer a professional development module on “Art and Psychology” Dec. 9.

Next year promises to be packed with creative events at Artists Center at the Galen, starting with an exhibition and sale by artist-philanthropist Jim Egan Jan. 8-23, with proceeds benefiting the Artists Council. Jan. 25-30 will feature Interactive Gallery-Warp Speed, which includes daily live demonstrations. The Desert Plein Air Festival will take place Feb. 2-5, followed by the Coachella Valley Watercolor exhibition and sale Feb. 10-11.

A highlight of the year will be the annual ACE exhibition and sale Feb. 16-March 19 with jury prizes presented at the opening reception Feb. 17. AC’s first artist-in-residence, Micah Gogeun, will present various programs and demonstrations Feb. 22-26.

Workshops in 2023 will include Pat Kodet’s “Watercolor Portraiture,” Bate’s “Beginner Artists Boot Camp,” Karen Curry’s “Finding Your Inner Frida,” Cozen’s “Exploring Acrylics” and Garcia’s “Ancient Ones Clay Sculpture.”

In the spring, the Artists Council looks forward to its second annual Young Artists exhibition with artwork from high school students throughout the valley plus Community Sunday in the Garden.

To buy event tickets, join, support or volunteer with the Artists Council, visit artistscouncil.com or call (760) 565-6130. The Artists Center at the Galen is located at 72-567 Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Retired from the fashion industry, Suzanne Fromkin serves on the Tools for Tomorrow board and is publicity chair for the Artists Council. She is an avid art and theater lover.