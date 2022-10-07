ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kelly Clarkson's Powerful Cover Of A Trisha Yearwood '90s Anthem

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson brought some country twang to The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (October 7), rocking her spin on Trisha Yearwood ’s “That’s What I Like About You.” The original American Idol champ selected the upbeat country song for the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show, and delivered a powerful performance:

“I like a man who's crazy about me/ I like a man who can live without me too/ That's what I like about you … Don't want a man to be my twin/ Under my thumb, under my skin/ Don't want a man like a shadow on the ground/ With nothing else to do but follow me around/ I like a man who will cry on my shoulder/ Who don't mind if I cry sometimes too/ That's what I like about you
“…I like a man who will lay down beside me/ Stand up to me, cry on my shoulder/ Crazy 'bout me, can live without me too/ That's what I like about, can't live my life without/ That's what I like about you”

Yearwood released “That’s What I Like About You” on her debut album, Trisha Yearwood , in the yearly 1990s. The 10-track project also included her iconic smash-hit song, “She’s In Love With The Boy,” among other fan-favorites. Clarkson covers tons of beloved songs spanning music genres during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show. She’s previously covered songs by Dolly Parton , Brooks & Dunn , Randy Travis , Kelsea Ballerini and other country artists. Watch her latest performance here :

