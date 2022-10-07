Back in the day, if you wanted to feed a crowd (but not cook for one), your picks were limited to commodity pizza or, maybe, buckets of chicken—unless you were willing to invest in honest-to-god catering and the bother that represents. But as the food world explores new revenue sources, a whole new service category is emerging. Now, great restaurants and gourmet shops are offering large-format meals to go, sometimes paired with big-batch cocktails, beer, and wine. Whether you call it “takeout catering,” “a la carte catering,” or “family dinners to-go,” it’s a boon for lazy or last-minute party-throwers, and perfect for houseguests seeking the ultimate host gift: freedom from having to cook dinner. It’s also ideal for smart-thinking cooks who want to do some, but not all, of the work behind throwing a dinner party.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO