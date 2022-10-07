Couldn't Get Tickets? Arctic Monkeys Add New Dates To North American Tour
Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys announced a 2023 North American tour , and if you're bummed you weren't able to get tickets today (Octobre 7), you might be in luck: they just added extra dates in a few big cities. They'll now be playing Minneapolis on August 26, Toronto on September 1, Nashville on September 13, Morrison, Colorado (Red Rocks Amphitheatre) on September 19, and Los Angeles on September 30.
Tickets to all dates are on sale now . The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album The Car , which is slated for an October 21 release. They've given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Body Paint" and "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball."
See a full list of tour dates below.
Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
