Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week. During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.
Chicago shootings: 15 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say
At least 15 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Man found dead was shot more than 15 times in East Garfield Park, police say
Chicago police found a person shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.
Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was fatally shot outside of a Loop lounge early Sunday morningIt happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street, and as CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, this is not the first time there has been a shooting near that bar. CBS 2 tracked at least two others since May, in which nearly 10 people were either injured or killed. The latest one happened outside the club Sunday morning around 1:36 a.m.According to the Chicago Police Department, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Persona Lounge following an altercation. A 24-year-old man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
Chicago shooting: 3 shot on River North feeder ramp to Kennedy Expressway, ISP says
The Ohio Street ramp's inbound and outbound lanes have reopened, ISP said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Man murdered outside Loop nightclub overnight is 10th person shot, 3rd killed on the block this year
A suspect is in custody after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Loop nightclub overnight, Chicago police said. He is the 10th person shot and the third murdered in the 400 block of South Wells this year. The victim and a 24-year-old man were fighting when the...
Teen shot while driving in Far South Side alley: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving through an alley on the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police say the victim was in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot at. The victim was hit in the right...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Chicago Journal
Unidentified man killed in Garfield Park, shot 16 times
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Garfield Park this morning after being shot 16 times to the body. There's not a lot of information to go on in the case but Police said around 7:50 a.m. this morning they found a man dead on the sidewalk on the 300 block of S. Springfield in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's west side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen shot in stomach while walking on sidewalk on South Side, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the city's Gresham neighborhood Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the street Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 59-year-old was on the street around 3:42 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue when two gunmen approached and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the arm and...
Man, 34, found dead in North Chicago Police Dept. jail cell after overnight hospital stay
Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating after a man was found dead in his North Chicago police jail cell Saturday morning.
CBS News
2 dead, 12 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and 12 others are wounded after weekend shootings as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 59. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was shot by multiple suspects Saturday, in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin.
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
cwbchicago.com
#45: A man on bond and on parole for stolen car cases shot a concealed carry holder during a South Loop carjacking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Friday that a Chicago man on parole for possessing a stolen motor vehicle and on bail for possessing another motor vehicle shot a concealed carry holder during a carjacking attempt in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is the 45th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
fox32chicago.com
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
Comments / 0