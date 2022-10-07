ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for suspects in North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the suspects in three armed robberies on the North Side this week. During the robberies the victims were approached by the offenders who pointed a gun at them or at the back of their head and demanded personal property, such as a wallet, money or a phone.
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was fatally shot outside of a Loop lounge early Sunday morningIt happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street, and as CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, this is not the first time there has been a shooting near that bar. CBS 2 tracked at least two others since May, in which nearly 10 people were either injured or killed. The latest one happened outside the club Sunday morning around 1:36 a.m.According to the Chicago Police Department, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Persona Lounge following an altercation. A 24-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com

Man, 18, shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was traveling in a vehicle around 12:26 p.m. in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
Chicago Journal

Unidentified man killed in Garfield Park, shot 16 times

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Garfield Park this morning after being shot 16 times to the body. There's not a lot of information to go on in the case but Police said around 7:50 a.m. this morning they found a man dead on the sidewalk on the 300 block of S. Springfield in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's west side.
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the street Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 59-year-old was on the street around 3:42 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue when two gunmen approached and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the arm and...
CBS News

2 dead, 12 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and 12 others are wounded after weekend shootings as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 59. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was shot by multiple suspects Saturday, in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected. 
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
