Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …

Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police evacuate Owings Mills metro stop over suspicious package

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop was evacuated after police learned there was a suspicious package in the area on Saturday evening, according to authorities.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Baltimore County officers shut down the metro stop after they were alerted to the presence of the package around 7:35 p.m. suspicious package, according to Gladys Brown, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department."Out of an abundance of caution, the location has been evacuated," she said.The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, Brown said.The transportation authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rising temperatures to start the workweek across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a cool weekend, warmer temperatures return to Maryland. Monday will be a lovely day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The evening looks great for a trip to the pumpkin patch. Temperatures will go from the mid...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Available Private Cottage on the Severn River

Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County

Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Eastern Avenue shut down due to Middle River crash

——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 4 p.m. on October 3 along Eastern Avenue at Bengies Road (21220). The Maryland State Highway Administration reports that Eastern Avenue has been shut...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Homeless camp clearing ends with splashed gas, a flame and a tasing

Tent dwellers push back as the city clears their encampment to make way for this morning’s Baltimore Farmer’s Market. A showdown loomed at a homeless person’s encampment last night under the Jones Falls Expressway, where about a dozen people had decided to stay despite an earlier agreement to leave before the start of the Sunday Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation

LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
LOTHIAN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
BALTIMORE, MD

