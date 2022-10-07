Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Begins MD 255 Pipe Replacement In Southern Anne Arundel County
HARWOOD, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work next week on an underground pipe replacement on MD 255 (Owensville Road) just west of MD 468 (Muddy Creek Road) in the Harwood area of Anne Arundel County. From 7 p.m. Friday evening,...
MDOT shuts down Owings Mills metro stop over police activity
BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop has been evacuated due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, transportation officials said.The transit authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents arrive to appointments at City housing authority, unaware office closed Friday
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than a dozen people showed up to a Baltimore housing agency Friday morning to learn the office was closed. The front doors were locked and a sign was posted at the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) location at 1225 West Pratt Street signaling the closure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Truckers say worker slow down is causing issues at the Port of Baltimore
For a third day in a row, trucks have been backed up past the highway exit to get into the Port of Baltimore and load up their rigs. Drivers said it is a problem that impacts all consumers. "It's like this every day," is what lots of truckers shouted to...
CBS News
'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million
BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration. This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.
Police evacuate Owings Mills metro stop over suspicious package
BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop was evacuated after police learned there was a suspicious package in the area on Saturday evening, according to authorities.Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.Baltimore County officers shut down the metro stop after they were alerted to the presence of the package around 7:35 p.m. suspicious package, according to Gladys Brown, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department."Out of an abundance of caution, the location has been evacuated," she said.The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, Brown said.The transportation authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Rising temperatures to start the workweek across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a cool weekend, warmer temperatures return to Maryland. Monday will be a lovely day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The evening looks great for a trip to the pumpkin patch. Temperatures will go from the mid...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
foxbaltimore.com
DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
wnav.com
Two People are Dead, Including a Child After Crash Saturday Night on Baltimore-Washington Parkway Near Route 197
Two people have died, including a child, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parky Saturday night. Police say the incident happened near Route 197, in the northbound lanes, at about 9:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland State Police Aviation Crew Rescues Injured Hunter In Howard County
Maryland State Police troopers made a daring air rescue of an injured hunter who fell from a tree stand and suffered serious injuries in Ellicott City. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, October 7, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services called in the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to medevac an injured hunter who fell between 20 and 30 feet from a tree stand in a heavily wooded and remote area of Cascade Falls.
Nottingham MD
Public hearing scheduled for Baltimore County trash, recycling collection regulation changes
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management will be holding a public hearing in October regarding proposed changes to solid waste collection regulations. The Baltimore County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) is proposing revisions to the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s (BSWM) “Regulation for Baltimore...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Nottingham MD
Eastern Avenue shut down due to Middle River crash
——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 4 p.m. on October 3 along Eastern Avenue at Bengies Road (21220). The Maryland State Highway Administration reports that Eastern Avenue has been shut...
baltimorebrew.com
Homeless camp clearing ends with splashed gas, a flame and a tasing
Tent dwellers push back as the city clears their encampment to make way for this morning’s Baltimore Farmer’s Market. A showdown loomed at a homeless person’s encampment last night under the Jones Falls Expressway, where about a dozen people had decided to stay despite an earlier agreement to leave before the start of the Sunday Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
Wbaltv.com
Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
Comments / 1