Milwaukee's once troubling childhood lead poisoning prevention program 'has really turned around,' commissioner says

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Milwaukee Health Department leaders are reporting changes they've made to the department's once deeply troubled childhood lead poisoning prevention program and offered assurances that it is now on the right track.

"Our lead program has really turned around in the last 18 months," Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson told the Common Council's powerful Finance and Personnel Committee as it considered the department's 2023 budget Thursday.

Johnson was appointed by then-Mayor Tom Barrett in early 2021, three years after longtime Health Commissioner Bevan Baker was ousted following reports that the department failed to follow up and provide services to the families of children with lead poisoning. The department cycled through a series of leaders before Johnson's appointment.

In March, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced no charges would be filed in the yearslong probe into the department's handling of its lead program. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence to prove a crime had been committed, a lack of clarity in state law, unreliable Health Department records and conflicting witness statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ROJE_0iQDbTfE00

Milwaukee Health Department says it has made changes but there were setbacks

Health Department officials on Thursday said they had made a series of changes, including lowering the threshold to respond to children with elevated blood lead levels and hiring a new manager with a background in quality improvement.

However, they also said a 2021 recall on tests that quickly return results for elevated blood lead levels created more barriers for families.

"It greatly reduced lead testing across the country," Tyler Weber, deputy health commissioner of environmental health, told the Journal Sentinel. "You pair this with the pandemic, it was just like a perfect storm for terrible lead testing across the city."

Fewer Milwaukee children reporting a blood lead test signals a disparity in resources

Among the places that impact was felt was the number of Milwaukee children under 6 with a reported blood lead test.

As of August this year, the department reported 15,766 children under 6 with a reported test compared to 19,066 in 2021. In contrast, that figure was 24,746 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is seeing a small spike in lead cases now, Weber said.

Johnson also said a decrease in the percentage of children in that age range with blood lead levels of at least 5 micrograms per deciliter reflects disparities in access to the health care system. That percentage dropped from 10.4% in 2017 to 5.6% in August this year.

"The children who are being lead tested are children who are likely to have more resources and whose parents are taking them to the pediatrician, and they're getting tested in those spaces," she said. "So the population at the highest risk, which contributes to the higher percentage in previous years, doesn't necessarily have access."

Those higher-risk children may not have gone to the doctor or been able to access in-person services where they would receive a test that would show they had higher levels of lead in their blood, she said.

Milwaukee officials say they're taking a more proactive approach

Department officials also said they had made strides in improving the program.

Weber said state law requires health departments to respond when a child has one blood lead test of at least 20 micrograms per deciliter or two test results of 15 micrograms per deciliter that are 90 days apart.

However, he said, in April last year the department started getting involved when a child had just one test result of 15 micrograms per deciliter.

And now public health nurses are responding at 10 micrograms per deciliter or above, he said. They are providing developmental screenings, education and referrals.

At 5 micrograms per deciliter, the department is now following up with a phone call instead of solely a letter sent through the mail.

In 2023 the department aims to merge lead enforcement and abatement into a new system, increase enforcement and re-inspections, use federal pandemic aid to expand lead hazard abatement beyond cases of children with 15 micrograms per deciliter, and more, Weber said.

He told the Journal Sentinel that the department's goal is to use the $26 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act aid that city leaders earmarked a year ago for lead abatement not just to clear lead out of as many homes as possible but also to create a wider referral system for lead abatement.

That means supporting the growth of community partners like SDC , Habitat for Humanity and Revitalize Milwaukee so they can take on "significant amounts" of lead abatement, he said.

That requires a shared database, coordination by public health nurses not just internally with lead risk assessors but also with those community organizations, a level of oversight to ensure uniform practices, and more, Weber said.

"We've got the machine built and now we're turning it on and making it work," said Aaron Szopinski, Health Department budget and administration manager.

