Kristopher Martin
Kristopher George Martin, 42 of Highland and formerly of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home. He was born December 2, 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Diane (Rank) Thomas of Pontoon Beach and the late Gary Martin. He married Rebecca Renee “Becca” (Liley) Martin on August 1, 2020 in Granite City and she survives. Kristopher worked for Lysol in St. Peter’s Missouri with 5 years of dedicated service as a forklift operator. He had a love of eagles and cherished his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by four children, Branden David Martin, Krista Mart`a Martin, Timothe Wayne Martin and Laycie Gayle Martin; two stepchildren, Kerri Michelle (Adam) Cox and Dalton Kane Renfrow; two grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Shellenberg and Charlotte Novella Cox; a brother, Chad Duane(Tammy) Martin; two stepsisters, Tracy Hake and Jeanine (Mike) Haenel; stepmother and stepfather, Cheryl and Joe Tasich; other extended family and many friends.
Lynn Evans
Lynn Evans, 65, passed away at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. Born June 24, 1957 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dolores Faye “Dee” (Davis) Dodson and Wyatt Dodson. Lynn worked as an account executive for L’Oréal...
Lawrence Welle
Lawrence “Larry” Welle, 83, of Springfield, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1939 in Highland, Illinois, a son of the late Bernard and Madalen (Falline) Welle. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” (Dillon) Welle on July 13, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. Larry retired from the Boeing Corporation in St. Louis in 2001 after 37 years of dedicated service as a tech Data Engineer Specialist. Larry helped to write the manual for the F-15 Fighter Jet. In the 1970’s he built a kit computer in his basement and taught his self on how to write code. After his retirement he loved to write computer games for his grandchildren and sit patiently for hours teaching them to play. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and enjoyed the years of playing with the McDonnell Douglas Golf Team and proudly kept seasons scores on a computer program he had developed. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves and was a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was a man of many accomplishments throughout his life but was most proud for his family and will dearly be missed by all. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by his twin daughters and their husbands, Mary Ann and Bob Olander of Ft. Worth, Texas and Mary Jo and Tim Votaw of Northlake, Texas; seven grandchildren, Madeline, Emily, Anna, Dillon, Shannon, Erin and Ian; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jane and John Bozzello of Collinsville and Betty Ebersoldt of Collinsville; many niece; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Welle. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com.
Eddie Shelton
Eddie "Joe" Shelton, 83, of East Alton, passed away on October 7, 2022 at the OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton. He was born on November 22, 1938 in Florence, IL, the son of Eddie & Katherine "Dorothy" (Davis) Shelton. He served his country as a Sergeant in the...
James Steel
James LeeRoy “Corkey” Steel, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born March 18, 1942 in Chaffee, Missouri, a son of the late James and Mary Margie (Humphrey) Steel. He married Jessica Suzette (Giles) Steel in May of 1963 in Granite City and she survives. James was an owner and operator of McDonalds in Pittsfield, Illinois and served as an area supervisor for over 15 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, he went to work with the United States Postal Service and enjoyed his rural route. The Vietnam War veteran proudly served his country with the United States Navy serving in the Missile Crisis. He was known to many as “The Boss” throughout the years and thoroughly enjoyed history. He enjoyed reading, taking in any information on Civil War history and was an avid collector of antique bottles and coins. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, he is survived by two children, Yvonne Steel-Mothershed and her husband, Charles Mothershed of Granite City and Shane Eric Steel and wife, Christina Steel of Alton; adopted daughter, Linda Heightman and husband, Joe Heightman; three grandchildren, Vanessa Ortmann and husband, Nicholas Ortmann, Fletcher Steel and Archer Steel; adopted grandson, Dalton Heightman; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Ortmann, Alexander Ortmann and Austin Ortmann; a brother, Joseph Steel and wife, Kathy Steel of Springfield, Missouri; a sister, Jennifer Steel Marsala and husband, Gary Marsala of Granite City; two half-sisters, Paula Dudash and Brenda Hunter; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Steel Hager and Faith Ann Steel; a half sister, Joyce Ralston and two half-brothers, Jerry Pruett and Paul Pruett. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
Melvina Ames
Melvina Elizabeth Houston Ames peacefully passed away at her home in the Village of Gleannloch Farms, Spring, Texas on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Melvina was born in Alton, Illinois on September 9, 1923, one of eight children of Lawrence and Oma C. Heavner Wintjen. A true Midwestern lady, Melvina lived 95 years in Wood River, Illinois before moving to Texas in 2018. She possessed a spunky spirit, and a life blessed by her faith, family and dear friends.
Domestic Violence memorial service Oct. 19 in Alton
Alton Memorial Hospital will host their sixteenth annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims on October 19th. Once again, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council will team up with Alton Memorial to remember and honor abuse victims, including 14 victims from Madison County who died in domestic violence related circumstances since the last memorial in 2019.
Miles for Meso raises $40,000 at Alton event
The 14th annual Miles for Meso returned to an in-person event on September 24 in Alton, and it appears to have been a rousing success. $40,000 was raised for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families impacted by asbestos-related diseases.
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville
The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
L&C scholarship application window open
Lewis and Clark Community College is now accepting applications for around $600,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. There are about 175 scholarships available. The entire application process is online. Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver tells the Big Z all full or part time students are encouraged to...
Wood River prepares for Halloween Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Chili Cook-off...
L&C "Discover Day" returns Monday
Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting all area high school students to visit the campus on Monday, October 10 for its annual "Discover Day." Organizers have planned the day so that prospective students can take a look at what the college has to offer. LC recruiter Daniel Nosce tells...
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
