Lawrence “Larry” Welle, 83, of Springfield, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1939 in Highland, Illinois, a son of the late Bernard and Madalen (Falline) Welle. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” (Dillon) Welle on July 13, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. Larry retired from the Boeing Corporation in St. Louis in 2001 after 37 years of dedicated service as a tech Data Engineer Specialist. Larry helped to write the manual for the F-15 Fighter Jet. In the 1970’s he built a kit computer in his basement and taught his self on how to write code. After his retirement he loved to write computer games for his grandchildren and sit patiently for hours teaching them to play. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and enjoyed the years of playing with the McDonnell Douglas Golf Team and proudly kept seasons scores on a computer program he had developed. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves and was a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was a man of many accomplishments throughout his life but was most proud for his family and will dearly be missed by all. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, he is survived by his twin daughters and their husbands, Mary Ann and Bob Olander of Ft. Worth, Texas and Mary Jo and Tim Votaw of Northlake, Texas; seven grandchildren, Madeline, Emily, Anna, Dillon, Shannon, Erin and Ian; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jane and John Bozzello of Collinsville and Betty Ebersoldt of Collinsville; many niece; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Welle. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Don Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com.

