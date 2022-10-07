Read full article on original website
Related
Imperial Republican
Elder care facility in Grant starting fundraising effort
Things have been moving along for Our GoldenHours LLC in Grant, which is seeking to build an elder care facility that will be called Western Sky Community Care Center. Besides the survey of ground on which the facility will sit, the organization has also secured a relationship with the Burwell Community Memorial Health Center, which will allow the group to start fundraising.
North Platte Telegraph
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
Imperial Republican
State Fair sweepstakes honors, more garnered by students
Students at Chase County Schools brought home a host of awards in the Education Department divisions at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair. Among them were overall first and second place Sweepstakes winners among all open class education division entries. The Sweepstakes first place was won by third grader Juliette O’Neil...
Imperial Republican
Former Grant resident helping with hurricane relief
Former Grant resident Brian Holaway, who owns Captain Brian on the Water Guide Service on Captiva Island in Florida, is using his guide service resources to assist with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southeast coast of Florida near Fort Myers and Cape Coral Sept. 28. With local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial Republican
Two businesses move forward with plans after council votes
A pair of Imperial businesses got the go-ahead Monday from the Imperial city council to move forward with their plans. One is a new business, Rainbow Playhouse LLC, that needed a Conditional Use Permit to operate, and another gained approval for a requested LB840 business loan that will help new owners purchase MorningStar Cafe.
Imperial Republican
Imperial FFA finishes in top 10 at State Range Judging
Imperial FFA placed eighth in the junior division at State Range Judging last week. The team of Miranda Spady, Odessa Zadina, Malachi Christensen, Carter Kuenning, Westyn Mendenhall and Jasmine Johnson traveled to Dawes County Sept. 29. Spady had the team’s top finish, 19th. Zadina placed 21st, Christensen was 39th, Kuenning...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Imperial Republican
Pillen stops on gubernatorial campaign swing through area
Touting his ownership of a Chase County business, Jim Pillen spent an hour and a half in Imperial Monday as he visited communities in the west, campaigning to be Nebraska’s next Governor. Pillen’s meet and greet, which included a short address and questions, drew about 30 people to St....
RELATED PEOPLE
Imperial Republican
Week later, bus accident still fresh in parents’ minds
On Tuesday, a week after the Sept. 27 Chase County Schools bus accident, thoughts of “What if?” continue to cross Megan Wenzlick’s mind. Wenzlick and husband Nathan had two daughters on the school bus that was hit by a full-loaded semi-truck on Champion Spur 15A, four miles southwest of Imperial.
Imperial Republican
Runners heading to SPVA meet; districts to follow
With the last regular season meet this week, Chase County runners will soon be setting their sights on the post-season. The Longhorn cross country teams will be in Grant on Thursday for the SPVA Conference Meet, which will draw some of the state’s top runners. Districts come a week...
Imperial Republican
Halsey Forest fire grows to near 19,000 burned acres
IVFD sends three firefighters to scene with area Strike Team. Members of the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department sent three firefighters to help battle the Bovee Fire that has burned acres in the Halsey National Forest in northwest Nebraska. An update Wednesday morning said the fire stood at 18,932 acres burned...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Imperial Republican
Longhorns flatten Hershey
The cards were stacked in the Chase County football team’s favor when Hershey came to Imperial Friday night. With the Panthers’ starting quarterback out with an injury, CCS Head Coach Nathan Gaswick said the team knew that Hershey would struggle offensively. That proved true on Hershey’s first possession....
Imperial Republican
WP splits matches
The week was a mixture of extremes for the Wauneta-Palisade volleyball team. The Broncos traveled to Dundy County Stratton Sept. 27. WP let the Tigers (0-21) hang around in the first set, only winning 25-21. The Broncos found their groove in the second set. Serving runs by Chloe Stehno, Peyton Cox and Halle Bardsley gave WP a 25-12 win.
Comments / 0