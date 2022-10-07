The word ‘hypercar’ was first coined in the 1980s to describe a new breed of high-performance, super-expensive cars. In the years since, the meaning has broadened somewhat and there are now several types of hypercars. There are also more than a few manufacturers who have one or more models in their range. Given that most hypercars cost more than $1,000,000 (and often a lot more), they remain an exclusive club. And, while some car enthusiasts would argue that they aren’t worth the money, it’s not every day you get to drive a car with a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, maybe even 300 if you got the b***s.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO