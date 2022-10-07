Read full article on original website
msn.com
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
Do Car Lovers Want Teslas Despite Expensive Battery Replacements?
A SlashGear survey revealed that the battery replacement costs make car buys think twice about Tesla purchases.
4 Used Muscle Cars Faster Than a New Mustang GT
The Dodge Challenger 1320 and Chevrolet Camaro SS are two used muscle cars faster than a new Ford Mustang. However, they're not alone. The post 4 Used Muscle Cars Faster Than a New Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Hypercars That Push Performance to the Extreme
The word ‘hypercar’ was first coined in the 1980s to describe a new breed of high-performance, super-expensive cars. In the years since, the meaning has broadened somewhat and there are now several types of hypercars. There are also more than a few manufacturers who have one or more models in their range. Given that most hypercars cost more than $1,000,000 (and often a lot more), they remain an exclusive club. And, while some car enthusiasts would argue that they aren’t worth the money, it’s not every day you get to drive a car with a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, maybe even 300 if you got the b***s.
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer
There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.
electrek.co
Popular Rad Power Bikes drop to best prices of the year from $499 in New Green Deals
As the holiday shopping season begins inching closer, one of our favorite EV brands is rolling out an early preview of what to expect from Black Friday and beyond. Its latest sale is going live today with all-time low discounts across a selection of e-bikes headlined by RadMission at just $499. Those $600 in savings deliver a rare chance to save that is joined by plenty of other ways to hit the streets for less. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look
For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
Rad Power Bikes, the largest electric bicycle company in the US, is currently running a major sale with some of the best prices it has ever offered on many of its popular e-bike models. We’ve seen some impressive sales from the company in the past, but this recently launched promotion...
The Truth About The First Car Elon Musk Ever Owned
Elon Musk made a large part of his fortune by building electric vehicles, making him a confirmed "car guy." Before Tesla, though, the CEO owned this old auto.
WHIO Dayton
iPhone 14 reportedly dialing 911 during roller coaster rides at Kings Island, other amusement parks
MASON — The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters. Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing it’s own accident on the rides by dialing 911, CNN reported. The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near...
Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.
The Easiest Ways To Fix Common Windows 11 Battery Drain Problems
Is your PC's battery draining faster than it used to? Though aging could be to blame, there are some Windows 11 settings you can adjust to improve things.
jalopyjournal.com
The Wonderful World of Wheels (1966)
Ryan’s great discussion starter about plastics in early hot rods, customs and race cars, and that reminded me of one of the early pioneers of bubble top plastic domes on customs, Bill Cushenbery. His very first scratch-built creation was the iconic ‘Silhouette’ which went on to be a multiple-show winner, a Hot Wheel, and an AMT model kit. Bill built it as a completely driveable, roadworthy creation, and that’s why it was featured in this CBS TV Special from September of 1966 called ‘The Wonderful World of Wheels”, with Lloyd Bridges as your host. The whole film is really worth a watch for the 60s go-karts, slot cars, dune buggies, show cars, and more. Lloyd drives the Silhouette during the opening sequence along the Pacific Coast Highway and at moments throughout the show. Although this video has been shared on the HAMB before, I thought it was worth sharing again, and highlighting the custom car & hot rod moments for you:
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Review: Too Much Buck, Not Enough Bang
The Arlo Pro 3 is a floodlight security camera that looks impressive -- and certainly has a cost that seems to fit with a high-end product -- but is it?
