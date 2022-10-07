ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models

Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

10 Hypercars That Push Performance to the Extreme

The word ‘hypercar’ was first coined in the 1980s to describe a new breed of high-performance, super-expensive cars. In the years since, the meaning has broadened somewhat and there are now several types of hypercars. There are also more than a few manufacturers who have one or more models in their range. Given that most hypercars cost more than $1,000,000 (and often a lot more), they remain an exclusive club. And, while some car enthusiasts would argue that they aren’t worth the money, it’s not every day you get to drive a car with a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, maybe even 300 if you got the b***s.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Luxury Car#Car And Driver
Motor1.com

Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races

The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
CARS
fordauthority.com

1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction

It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer

There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
electrek.co

Popular Rad Power Bikes drop to best prices of the year from $499 in New Green Deals

As the holiday shopping season begins inching closer, one of our favorite EV brands is rolling out an early preview of what to expect from Black Friday and beyond. Its latest sale is going live today with all-time low discounts across a selection of e-bikes headlined by RadMission at just $499. Those $600 in savings deliver a rare chance to save that is joined by plenty of other ways to hit the streets for less. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
CARS
Robb Report

Lamborghini’s Hybrid Hypercar Racer Is Coming—Here’s a First Look

For supercar brands, a new race car wearing the company badge is more than just a chance to represent on a global stage: It’s an opportunity to leverage a test bed that will improve the breed. If Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh racer is any indication, the Italian carmaker’s Squadra Corsa racing division is about to do some seriously heavy lifting for the road car division. Debuting in 2024 in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship series and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann says the new racer’s place in the top...
CARS
SlashGear

Today's Wordle Answer #475 - October 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; WordleBot says it took most players 4.8 tries to guess it, and in a game with only six attempts, that's more than a tad difficult. If you're struggling, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so if you're tired of the mental gymnastics, you can skip to that.
jalopyjournal.com

The Wonderful World of Wheels (1966)

Ryan’s great discussion starter about plastics in early hot rods, customs and race cars, and that reminded me of one of the early pioneers of bubble top plastic domes on customs, Bill Cushenbery. His very first scratch-built creation was the iconic ‘Silhouette’ which went on to be a multiple-show winner, a Hot Wheel, and an AMT model kit. Bill built it as a completely driveable, roadworthy creation, and that’s why it was featured in this CBS TV Special from September of 1966 called ‘The Wonderful World of Wheels”, with Lloyd Bridges as your host. The whole film is really worth a watch for the 60s go-karts, slot cars, dune buggies, show cars, and more. Lloyd drives the Silhouette during the opening sequence along the Pacific Coast Highway and at moments throughout the show. Although this video has been shared on the HAMB before, I thought it was worth sharing again, and highlighting the custom car & hot rod moments for you:
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy