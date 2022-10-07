Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
FBI: Most Wanted - Succession - Review
Last week’s episode opened with an armed robbery in the Diamond District in New York City, leaving three dead - two armed guards and one assailant. The team interviews the owner of the jewelry store and he seems suspicious as he’s reported an exact amount of income to evade taxes and recently increased his insurance policy.
spoilertv.com
Wolf Pack - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Press Release
Oct. 7, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the original series WOLF PACK will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
spoilertv.com
The Good Fight - Episode 6.06 - The End of a Saturday - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 6: The End of a Saturday (Available to stream Thursday, October 13th) Ri'Chard's nephew loses his bone marrow donor and it's all hands on deck at Reddick & Associates to save his life. In the midst of the search, Liz discovers Ri’Chard has a hidden agenda. Written By:...
spoilertv.com
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.10 - Saving Grace (Season Finale) - Press Release
Season Finale. Tensions run high as shocking revelations come to light. Time is running out for the Garvey sisters.
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.06 - Oasis - Press Release
--The Cleaning Lady - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. AN UNEXPECTED TRIO TEAMS UP ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia's relationship hits a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Andrew: Scathing details about Duke of York from unheard interviews revealed by journalist
According to prominent correspondent Valentine Low’s new book – Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown – Prince Andrew had two ‘toe-curling’ interviews that explained who he really is as a person. Interview 1 – halfway across the globe. According to Low’s book, Prince...
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.04 - Cell Therapy - Press Release
EPISODE 304 – “CELL THERAPY”. Sage’s actions the night of the BMT Awards has landed him back in jail. Collette is trying to keep everything together and the tour afloat. Marquise’s meddling is upsetting everyone from Rigo to Collette to Poppy to Odalie; only Angel is enamored. At the Tabernacle, Rigo thrills the audience, but is confronted by haters. Sparks ignite as Collette consoles a shaken Rigo – what.
spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.05 - Call Me Uncle Dad - Press Release
--Call Me Kat - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. IT'S HALLOWEEN IN LOUISVILLE ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX. Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at "The Middle C," but is struggling to get customers in, Randi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos
Today, Prime Video released The Wheel of Time Season One recap and Season Two sneak-peek reel during the Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power panel presentation at New York Comic Con. The panel also treated fans to exclusive first-looks at Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, along with a special welcome video from series star Rosamund Pike. In July, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series was picked up for a third season, following the wrap of production on Season Two earlier this year. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
spoilertv.com
Snowfall - Season 6 - Tamara Taylor Joins Cast
Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season. Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps. Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order:...
Daughter of Happy Face Killer Shares Harrowing Jailhouse Messages From Dad
"My dad is known as the Happy Face serial killer but he's known as Dad to me," Melissa Moore told Newsweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.07 - About Last Night - Press Release
--Monarch - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE MYSTERY IS REVEALED ON AN ALL-NEW MONARCH TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, ON FOX. The events leading up to the deadly night are revealed, as is the victim, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess. Meanwhile, several weeks later, Nicky still tries to prove that she's good enough to headline a solo tour in the all-new "About Last Night" episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-107) (TV-14 D,L,V)
‘Unicorn Wars’ Is an Ultraviolent Anti-War Tale of Bears and Unicorns
A great, and rare, pleasure in a critic’s life comes when a film that had originally irritated you slowly but surely begins to claw back a bit of space in your opinion, carving out an area in which it can be seen by you with nearly objective eyes, and finally wins you over to its cause. Such was the experience for this reviewer of watching the animated film Unicorn Wars, whose teeth-grinding premise (a platoon of teddy bears goes to war against forest-dwelling unicorns) soon gives way to a pleasingly macabre register, and whose limber animation fleshes out what had...
spoilertv.com
S.W.A.T. - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
Jan Broberg Married Robert Berchtold When He Kidnapped Her; Here’s Why
Find out why Jan Broberg agreed to marry her kidnapper Robert Berchtold when he took her to Mexico in October 1974.
spoilertv.com
Grey's Anatomy - Everything Has Changed - Review
“Congratulations, you all made it. You’re here.” This episode's intro felt like a flashback to the old days. Residents going against each other on day one, old locker room, "old" operating room, old speech about how you can save a life but you can end it. It really feels like a reboot. I like the references but I’m not entirely sure where this new approach will lead, so, my opinion about this is on standby until further notice.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Wonder - Review
Lavishly dark in its period drama trappings, The Wonder opens with a bang - a modern-day set design is narrated by a woman who reminds you that these are the character’s stories and they believe them. Everyone has their own story - be it science or religion, and such is the crux of the central debate at play in Sebastián Lelio’s latest. An English Nurse is called into Ireland question a so-called miracle child who hasn’t eaten for months yet looks perfectly healthy.
Comments / 0