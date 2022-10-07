Today, Prime Video released The Wheel of Time Season One recap and Season Two sneak-peek reel during the Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power panel presentation at New York Comic Con. The panel also treated fans to exclusive first-looks at Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, along with a special welcome video from series star Rosamund Pike. In July, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series was picked up for a third season, following the wrap of production on Season Two earlier this year. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO