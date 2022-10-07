Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Seeks Applicants for Trades Licensing Board
The City of Erie is welcoming applicants to serve on its trades licensing board, according to a news release issued Monday. Applicants should be available to attend monthly or semi-monthly meetings and spend time preparing ahead of meetings. Initially, terms will be staggered with one-, two-, and three-year appointments. Each...
Layoffs coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio in Dunkirk
Layoffs are coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio, a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company in Dunkirk.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
erienewsnow.com
State Assembly Candidates To Debate In Jamestown This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat are going head-to-head this week as part of a debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra...
WIVB
Thousands travel in to Ellicottville’s annual Fall Festival
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the leaves begin to change, the Village of Ellicottville is ready for their fall festival. The streets and slopes are filled with people who traveled in from all over, with every one having their very own reason of what brings them back each year. “Just...
erienewsnow.com
Women's March Held in Downtown Erie
Dozens of women gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon for the annual Women's March. This came as Women's Marches for reproductive rights took place all across the country. In Erie, there were dozens of booths from different local organizations set up where people could learn more about different female-owned...
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
wesb.com
UAHS Names New Chief Medical Officer & Human Resources Director
Upper Allegheny Health System , parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announce the official appointment of P. Henri Lamothe, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief medical officer since June 2022. “We’re pleased to bring Dr. Lamothe on...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
wellsvillesun.com
Have you visited Giant Food Mart’s deli department lately ?
Owner Nick Kusmierski talks about new equipment, menu items, and great jobs. In Wellsville and Cuba, big changes at Giant Food Mart is community news. Earlier this year, when the stores installed new deep fryers and announced a new fish fry, it was one of the biggest stories of the week!!
erienewsnow.com
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida. Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Two-family home in Caneadea, slideshow and gallery
This well-maintained, 2 family home is a great investment property or use as your primary residence. The first story apartment has over 1,400 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room is open to the dining room and leads into the eat-in kitchen. There is an extra room off the kitchen that is perfect for a walk-in pantry. Also includes a large laundry room with access to the back deck. The second story apartment has its own private entrance, and includes 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a full bath and laundry room.
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
erienewsnow.com
Fall Fest at Gravel Pit Park in North East
The North East community took advantage of Saturday's fall weather, gathering at Gravel Pit Park for a fall festival. Saturday marked the second day of the Fuller Hose Company's fall fest. It's the first time the department has hosted the event, trying to develop a new fundraiser, as both volunteers...
wesb.com
Cuba Officer Completes FBI Program
The Cuba Police Department celebrates one of its officers completing a special FBI course. Officer Mackney recently completed the Command Leadership Institute course sponsored by FBI LEEDA, which was hosted at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. The Mission of FBI-LEEDA, Inc. is to advance the science and art of...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
erienewsnow.com
Who Is Jane Doe?
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Unsolved Crime Unit is trying to answer a decades old question: Who is Jane Done and why would someone kill her?. Known as “Ellery Jane Doe” by investigators, the unidentified woman arrived to Chautauqua County on or about December 12, 1983. She was found by police beaten, shot and left in a rain-filled ditch alongside old Highway 17, now Interstate-86.
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
