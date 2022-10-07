Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.

