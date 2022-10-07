ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Local shop to unveil Dolly Parton mural

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Paint Me Pretty had a Dolly Parton mural commissioned to help bring a little bit of Tennessee to Virginia. The incredible mural was painted by local artist Tyler Reynolds. Reynolds said he completed the masterpiece in just a week and a half, though he said...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
ROANOKE, VA
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo

Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Faith & Blue Weekend October 8-10

In recent years the intersecting roles of faith, law enforcement, and community have been the subject of many intensive, heated, and sometimes even violent debates. Many ask questions such as: Are police officers the problem or the solution? What is the proper role of religion in the public square, or should it have any role […]
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Shadowland#Wset
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads

Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WSET

Pedestrian hit by car in Campbell Co. was drunk: Police

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday night a driver was heading south on U-29 when a pedestrian was hit, Virginia State Police said. VSP said the pedestrian admitted to being drunk when he was hit. VSP said more help arrived on scene and he was taken to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?

Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy