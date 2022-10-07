Read full article on original website
WSET
Local shop to unveil Dolly Parton mural
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Paint Me Pretty had a Dolly Parton mural commissioned to help bring a little bit of Tennessee to Virginia. The incredible mural was painted by local artist Tyler Reynolds. Reynolds said he completed the masterpiece in just a week and a half, though he said...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo
Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
SCOTT DREYER: Faith & Blue Weekend October 8-10
In recent years the intersecting roles of faith, law enforcement, and community have been the subject of many intensive, heated, and sometimes even violent debates. Many ask questions such as: Are police officers the problem or the solution? What is the proper role of religion in the public square, or should it have any role […]
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
WSET
Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
It's getting cold: Bedford Co. Department of Fire & Rescue shares fireplace safety
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shares how to use fireplaces safely. It's getting cooler outside so they want to remind the public how to stay safe this winter. "Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace", the...
WSET
Pedestrian hit by car in Campbell Co. was drunk: Police
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday night a driver was heading south on U-29 when a pedestrian was hit, Virginia State Police said. VSP said the pedestrian admitted to being drunk when he was hit. VSP said more help arrived on scene and he was taken to...
WSET
Man injured in morning shooting found on Grayson Avenue NW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was injured in a morning shooting in Roanoke on Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding...
WSET
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting on Mountain View Terrace SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said they were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. At approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
WSET
TRBC's Kids Karnival to Get Kids in Halloween Spirit
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is hosting a Kids Karnival for Halloween. It's family fun for the entire family! Emily learns how you can go for free!
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
