Perry, IA

City of Perry sets open burning, reminds residents of fall yard waste regulations

By COURTESY OF THE CITY OF PERRY
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

The city of Perry has set the 2022 fall yard waste rules and regulations. Open burning will take place from Oct. 31 through Nov. 20. Residential curbside yard waste pickup will continue through Dec. 7. The city of Perry's Yard Waste Disposal Site, located at 14325 Ivy Place, will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily throughout the year (the site may be closed at times due to winter weather).

For more information, contact Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481.

Open Burning

The city of Perry recently announced that the 2022 fall season of open burning of yard waste materials will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 and end at sundown on Nov. 20.

All burning must take place from 10 a.m. until sundown, is restricted to private property, in the rear of the property and must be supervised at all times.

All burning must be at least 30 feet from any building inhabited by persons other than the landowner or tenant conducting the open burning.

The city of Perry encourages residents to find alternative methods to open burning for yard waste disposal.  Violators of the open burning regulations will be fined $250 for the first violation and $500 for the second violation.

Curbside Yard Waste Collection Continues

Residential curbside yard waste pickup will continue on the following dates:

  • Oct. 12 – South Side of Willis Avenue
  • Oct. 19 – North Side of Willis Avenue
  • Oct. 26 – South Side of Willis Avenue
  • Nov. 2 – North Side of Willis Avenue
  • Nov. 9 Week of Veterans’ Day – No Yard Waste Pickup
  • Nov. 16 – South Side of Willis Avenue
  • Nov. 23 Week of Thanksgiving – No Yard Waste Pickup
  • Nov. 30 – North Side of Willis Avenue
  • Dec. 7 – South Side of Willis Avenue

All yard waste except tree, bush or brush materials are to be placed in paper yard waste bags with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb in front of the residence.

All tree, bush and brush materials are to be bundled and tied in maximum lengths of four feet with a maximum weight of 40 pounds and set near the street curb. To assure prompt pick-up, please have your yard waste at the curb by 7 a.m.

Yard Waste Disposal Site

The city of Perry's Yard Waste Disposal Site, located at 14325 Ivy Place, will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily throughout the year (the site may be closed at times due to winter weather).

Items allowed at the Yard Waste Disposal Site include leaves, lawn clippings, garden waste, shrubs, bushes and tree limbs not longer than eight feet. Residents may use biodegradable paper yard waste bags for disposal, but plastic bags are not allowed at the site. If plastic bags are used for transporting the yard waste, the bags must be emptied out and removed from the disposal site.

Items that are not allowed at the Yard Waste Disposal Site include stumps with root-balls, tree limbs over eight feet long, construction materials, concrete, bricks, dirt, garbage, furniture, appliances and other household waste.  Appliances and televisions/monitors may be dropped off at a separate area of the site. Please follow the signs for directions)

The Yard Waste Disposal Site is for Perry residents only. Non-resident and commercial use of the site is not allowed.

The Yard Waste Disposal Site is monitored and recorded by security cameras. Rules for use of the dump site are posted. All violators will be charged with a minimum fine of $500 for illegal dumping. No warnings will be issued.

