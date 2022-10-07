ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
NBC Sports

Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback

The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
SEATTLE, WA

