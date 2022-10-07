Read full article on original website
Buck Showalter hearing criticism across MLB Twitter for asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove
Many on MLB Twitter didn’t like the move by Buck Showalter asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove for sticky substances in a seemingly desperation move.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
Max Scherzer made it known to Mets that he wants Jacob deGrom re-signed: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Max Scherzer has expressed to Mets management that he wants Jacob deGrom back next year, while deGrom has warmed up to the idea of staying put.
Robinson Cano has good odds to get a World Series ring this year
With three teams that he played for this season in the playoffs, Robinson Cano has a solid chance to get the second World Series ring of his career.
Cardinals Torch Paul Goldschmidt And Nolan Arenado on Twitter
Cardinals fans are furious with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado after playoff flop.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB・
Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause
Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
MLB・
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil were neck and neck for the batting title
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Brian Cashman makes honest admission about Aaron Judge contract
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was surprisingly public in his contract negotiations with Aaron Judge prior to the 2022 season. Now, after Judge delivered a regular season for the ages, Cashman has been left to publicly concede that Judge made the right call for himself. On Sunday, Cashman...
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
Kevin Cash gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
NBC Sports
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback
The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series
The scene inside the locker room in Cleveland was a site to see after Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk off home run to win the American League Wild Card Series.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card Series | Game 1 preview
This is what all the fuss is about. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series Friday at Citi Field. It’s the Mets’ first playoff appearance since 2016, when they were bounced from the wild card game by the San Francisco Giants.
